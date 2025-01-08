The Weekend Travel Show: Yorkshire singer Jane McDonald to feature in new Channel 5 travel morning show presented by Kym Marsh and Richard Arnold
Kym Marsh and Richard Arnold will take viewers on a journey exploring exciting destinations through vibrant VT packages.
The VT packages in this new Channel 5 series The Weekend Travel Show will feature famous faces including Yorkshire-born and bred singer and TV presenter, Jane McDonald, who is known for the 1998 BBC show The Cruise.
Kym and Richard will be sharing their own adventures and insights, as well as introducing viewers to travel experts who will provide useful tips and tricks to enhance your travel experiences.
Travel guru Simon Calder will appear in the series to answer viewers’ questions, making sure that their travels are easier, more enjoyable, and full of adventure.
In the first episode, Kym and Richard will reminisce about their youthful adventures and share some of their more recent thrilling experiences.
Meanwhile, Jane McDonald will indulge in a delicious breakfast while lounging in her infinity pool in the stunning Seychelles, then dive into the underwater wonders of the Indian Ocean.
The Wakefield singer had humble roots as she spent most of her early career performing at local clubs and pubs before landing work on cruise ships.
Ore Oduba will guide viewers through the breathtaking Lake District, showing how to experience its charm in just 48 hours.
Susan Calman will be heading to Barcelona. Five famous faces will embark on a fun-filled motorhome journey through the picturesque landscapes of Wales, and Alexander Armstrong will lead viewers on an unforgettable whale-watching tour in the majestic surroundings of Iceland.
Back in the studio, gadget guru Georgie Barrat will showcase tech designed to simplify your travels, while Simon Calder will answer all of your flying-related questions. Richard also shares a special sneak peek into his personal holiday photo album.
The Weekend Travel Show’s first episode will air on Channel 5 at 11.30am on Saturday, January 11, 2025.
