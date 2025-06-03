The Yorkshire Vet: At Home with the Greens returns to screens with Britain’s oldest farming couple Jean and Steve - in the first episode of series two they will bring in paranormal investigators.

Jean and Steve Green will be celebrating their ancestry and farming history in the next series of The Yorkshire Vet: At Home with the Greens.

They originally appeared on The Yorkshire Vet since it first started 10 years ago and became very popular with viewers.

The spin-off series follows their simple life on Stonybrough Farm in Thirsk, where they wake up in the early hours of the morning to look after their calves and work on the land.

Peter Wright with Jean and Steve outside their house and tractor. (Pic credit: Channel 5)

They are considered the oldest working farming couple in Britain and their advancing years and developing health problems are making work and life in Yorkshire’s demanding conditions very challenging.

However, the Greens aren’t ready to give up their farming duties just yet, as they embrace modern ideas, enjoy new adventures and look forward to the future.

Following their research on the history of their farm, Jean and Steve consider if any of the spirits of Stoneybrough remain. So the paranormal investigators are brought in, and Peter Wright comes along for the ghost hunt.

Two calves, Toffee and Apple, are suffering with pneumonia and Peter tries to help a few former racing greyhounds find an equally happy home as the Greens’ lazy lurcher, Reuben.