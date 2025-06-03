The Yorkshire Vet: At Home with the Greens: Britain’s oldest farming couple return for another series of Channel 5 show where they will bring in paranormal investigators for a ghost hunt
Jean and Steve Green will be celebrating their ancestry and farming history in the next series of The Yorkshire Vet: At Home with the Greens.
They originally appeared on The Yorkshire Vet since it first started 10 years ago and became very popular with viewers.
The spin-off series follows their simple life on Stonybrough Farm in Thirsk, where they wake up in the early hours of the morning to look after their calves and work on the land.
They are considered the oldest working farming couple in Britain and their advancing years and developing health problems are making work and life in Yorkshire’s demanding conditions very challenging.
However, the Greens aren’t ready to give up their farming duties just yet, as they embrace modern ideas, enjoy new adventures and look forward to the future.
Following their research on the history of their farm, Jean and Steve consider if any of the spirits of Stoneybrough remain. So the paranormal investigators are brought in, and Peter Wright comes along for the ghost hunt.
Two calves, Toffee and Apple, are suffering with pneumonia and Peter tries to help a few former racing greyhounds find an equally happy home as the Greens’ lazy lurcher, Reuben.
The first episode of The Yorkshire Vet: At Home with the Greens series two airs on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 on Channel 5 at 9pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.