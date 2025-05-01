The next episode of The Yorkshire Vet will see Julian Norton visit a historic estate in Leeds where he will be helping a goat with one horn called Unicorn.

This year marks 10 years since the first episode of The Yorkshire Vet aired on Channel 5 and from 2015 to 2018, Julian Norton was the main vet featured on the show.

The Yorkshire Vet initially featured Julian working as a vet at Skeldale Veterinary Centre in Thirsk alongside Peter Wright and the series attracted more than two million views, making it one of the channel’s most successful shows.

Since 2018, the programme followed Julian and Peter Wright as they worked at a number of new veterinary practices. Donaldson’s Vets was added as a filming location following vets David Melleney, Matt Smith and Shona Searson.

Julian with two contributors and sheep dog in front of cow barn. (Pic credit: Channel 5)

The series has now reached its 20th season and the upcoming episode will air on Thursday, May 1, 2025 at 8pm.

It will feature Julian as he visits a farm on a historic estate in Leeds to help Unicorn, a goat with one horn. He then has to treat their Shetland bull.

Peter will operate on 11-year-old Jack Russell, Basil, who is the customers’ favourite at his owner’s hairdresser. Basil has a serious-looking eye problem and, if Peter can perform successful surgery, he might be treated to a haircut.

