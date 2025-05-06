One of The Yorkshire Vet stars Julian Norton will be taking a break from his veterinary surgery and learning how to paint by a Yorkshire artist in the next episode of the Channel 5 show.

Viewers of this week’s episode of The Yorkshire Vet will see Julian Norton learn how to paint by a Yorkshire-based artist, Lucy Pittaway.

Of all the many animal challenges that Julian has faced in 10 years and 200 episodes of popular Channel 5 series, this was considered his most daunting.

As an amateur painter who hadn’t held a paintbrush since his school years, Julian will be tasked with learning how to paint a sheep in Lucy’s recognisable signature pastel style.

Lucy and Julian on The Yorkshire Vet. (Pic credit: Channel 5)

Meanwhile, Lucy will be challenged to paint Julian’s trusty canine companion, Jack Russell Emmy.

Filming took place at Lucy’s Richmondshire studio in Brompton-on-Swale, which is also home to her newly opened outlet shop.

The artist has won the Fine Art Trade Guild’s most popular published artist title three times in a row and has seven Lucy Pittaway galleries across the North-East, Yorkshire and the Lake District.

The episode is set to air on Thursday, May 8, 2025 on Channel 5 at 8pm and will see Lucy share tips on how to create one of her signature ‘Lucy Pittaway’ sheep with Julian before he heads off to create his own painting whilst Lucy works on hers. The pair then reconvene for a grant ‘reveal’ of both of their artworks.

Lucy’s original of Emmy, titled ‘One Vet and His Dog’, shows her set against a backdrop of Julian’s life in rural Yorkshire, with Julian in the background riding his mountain bike.

Whilst viewers will have to switch on the episode to see Julian’s creation, Lucy’s painting of Emmy has also been immortalised in prints, canvases, stationery and homewares and takes pride of place on the cover of Julian’s new book which is set to be published on the same day the episode airs. The original painting also sits in his veterinary practice.

“This was such a wonderful project to be involved with. I’ve known Julian for many years and to challenge him to learn to paint was a lot of fun,” Lucy said.

“I’ve never taught anyone to paint using pastels in my studio apart from my children, so it was a new experience for me.

“Julian did a fantastic job creating a Lucy Pittaway-style sheep and I hope it is displayed with pride!

“It is such an honour to have my painting of Emmy on the cover of Julian’s new book. She was a wonderful subject to paint and the whole experience has been incredible from beginning to end.”

Julian said: “Apart from some disasters at school, I’ve never done any painting.

“That was over 40 years ago and I’ve never painted or drawn anything since. I was pleasantly surprised by my creation and I became thoroughly absorbed by making it.

There are a few bits I wish I had done better - maybe next time!

“I really did enjoy learning to paint, Lucy is a great teacher. I’ve bought an easel, and more pastels and some paper.

“As yet, I’m awaiting inspiration, but I’ve had an idea, inspired by something beautiful I’ve seen whilst out on my mountain bike. Watch this space!