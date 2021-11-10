The documentary, titled This Girl’s Changed, will reveal the true events of a former self-confessed party addict whose life spiralled so far out of control that she left everything she knew behind to discover herself through Islam.

Persephone Rizvi would spend most weekends drinking, partying and having a good time, however, seven years ago the 27-year-old decided to ditch the nightlife and turned her life around after embracing her religion.

She cut ties with all of her close friends and disappeared without a word. Now that Persephone has settled into her new life as a Muslim and has returned to her hometown in Huddersfield, she is searching for something that will make her life complete: closure.

Persephone Rizvi. (Pic credit: BBC)

“I think for me, it was pretty much looking for answers. I could see a higher purpose for myself, I could see a higher value in myself,” she said.

“I started fasting with a friend in a call centre and I did two Ramadans before I even became Muslim; the feeling was immense at the end of the day.

“But she gave me that first real experience of Islam and gratefulness and space - that then finally made me think that I need to go and take my Shahada (an Islamic oath taken to become Muslim).”

The documentary will explore Persephone’s friendships, faith and journey growing up and ultimately Persephone has one question: her and her friends have moved on - but can they get on after that much time apart?