Here are some of the television highlights in the days ahead from Saturday, September 6, including Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams and The Rumour, starring Rachel Shenton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Win Win (Saturday 06/09/25, ITV1, 7.15pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

Last week, The Great British Bake Off returned for a new series, and even though it’s now eight years since it left the BBC, that was the cue for some viewers to get misty eyed about how it just hasn’t been the same since Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins were hosting it.

Kate Cross, Carla, Madi, Milla, Summer, Mollie, Katie, Madi, Genna, Aimee, Matilda, Evie Freddie Flintoff, Kyle Hogg. Image: BBC/South Shore/Lauren Hira.

So, the good news is that the duo are back on our screens now too as the hosts of ITV1’s new game show Win Win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course, it’s not like the comedians and presenters have been twiddling their thumbs since they announced that they weren’t “going with the dough” and following Bake Off to Channel 4.

Sue has hosted Chess Masters: The Endgame as well as fronting a string of travelogues that have taken her from the Ganges to Alaska. Meanwhile, Mel has presented shows including Handmade: Britain’s Best Woodworker, Pictionary and Unforgivable, while also taking on an array of theatre roles.

They’ve both independently competed on Taskmaster and The Masked Singer, and reunited for the sitcom Hitmen and the podcast Mel and Sue Should Know By Now.

But there’s still something quite exciting about seeing them back together on a big, prime-time show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, what is it about Win Win that appealed to them? Well, it seems a lot of it is down to the format.

At first glance, it may seem to be a twist on Family Fortunes or Pointless – the questions are based on surveys of the British public.

The 40 studio contestants will be competing to bag prizes including dream holidays, luxury cars, and tickets to some of the world’s biggest sporting and entertainment events. If they win, they then face a tough decision – stick with their spoils and leave the game or trade the prize to join Millionaire’s Row, where someone is guaranteed to win £1,000,000 in the series finale.

That would be tense enough, but there’s an extra twist – the quiz is interactive, meaning viewers at home have the chance to win the same prizes, including the life-changing jackpot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s that element which has particularly captured Mel and Sue’s imaginations. After all, if you’ve ever watched a quiz show and thought you could do as well if not better than the contestants, but don’t really fancy all the faff and pressure of being on TV, then Win Win could well be the show for you.

Mel says: “This quiz is so extra! Imagine winning something like a car just by playing along with a gameshow you’re watching on a Saturday night in your pyjamas? I can’t wait!”

Sue agrees: “If I wasn’t hosting this, I’d be playing it at home; sat in my leopard print onesie, cuddling the dog whilst trying to figure out The Nation’s favourite chocolate bar. Bring it on!”

We get our first look at the interactive format tonight, as Mel and Sue meet the contestants who have bothered to change out of their pyjamas and turn up to the studio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams: Ultimate Test (Sunday 07/09/25, BBC One & BBC Two Northern Ireland, 8.10pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

It’s funny how life can be changed forever by one split decision – just ask Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff.

As a youngster, he played alongside Phil Neville for Lancashire’s junior team: “He was a year older than me and he was a cricketing genius,” Flintoff once revealed during an interview with talkSport. “He used to turn up, open the batting and score 100 every time and after that he’d bowl everyone out!”

Flintoff went on to claim that Neville eventually had to choose between playing cricket or playing for Manchester United, and that had he taken up Lancashire’s offer, Flintoff might not have been offered a spot with the county. If that had happened, we may have missed out on seeing the man regarded as one of English cricket’s finest all-rounders in full flight – and that memorable Ashes victory over the Aussies in 2005 might never have taken place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You imagine that Flintoff wouldn’t have gone on to become a much-loved public figure and media personality either. As a result, he feels he owes a lot to cricket and set about paying some of that back by setting up a team consisting of teenagers from some of the most underprivileged parts of his native Lancashire, the proviso being that they had never played the sport before.

His efforts were followed in the series Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams; the sequel charted what happened when he took the squad on a tour of India. It turned out to be a revelatory trip for all concerned, including Flintoff, who opened up about another life-changing event – the crash he sustained while filming an episode of Top Gear that left him with devastating physical injuries as well as facing a mental health battle.

Whether the third run will be quite as emotional remains to be seen, but it sees the former England captain tackling fresh challenges – not only is he expanding the project across the North West of England by organising teams in Liverpool and Manchester, he’s also keen to get his first-ever girls’ side running in Blackpool, at a club that currently has no youth set-up.

The enthusiasm is there, but as we’ll see, a lack of funding and derelict grounds make the task difficult. At least he has two assistants to lend a hand – lining up alongside former Lancashire fast bowler Kyle Hogg is a new recruit, current England Women’s international star Kate Cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Freddie Flintoff has proved himself an exceptional role model,” claims Clare Sillery, Head of Commissioning, BBC Documentaries. “To see his passion for and commitment to cricket shine through and the transformational impact it has had on the lives of the lads from Preston playing on his team has been incredible to witness.

“I’m so pleased that he is back for another series building on the success of the last one.”

And so are we – here’s hoping we witness more decisions that alter the course of young lives throughout the run.

The Inheritance (Monday 08/09/25, Channel 4, 9pm)

Words by Damon Smith

Cheaters frequently prosper on the new generation of game shows that reward bluffing, betrayal and deception.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BBC One’s annual juggernaut The Traitors tosses moral compasses into the heather-clad hills of the Scottish Highlands as the Faithful root out the grinning assassins in their midst. The Fortune Hotel hosted by Stephen Mangan invites 10 pairs of contestants to check into a five-star resort in the Caribbean and compete for the chance to fly back home with an additional suitcase containing £250,000. Meanwhile, Million Dollar Secret on Netflix opens the doors of a lavish lakeside retreat called The Stag hosted by dapper English actor and comedian Peter Serafinowicz. One of 12 guests is chosen at random to receive the seven-figure prize and must keep their identity as the millionaire secret for the duration of their stay. Elimination transfers the booty to another hopeful.

Consciences are as clear as mud in The Inheritance, which summons 13 strangers to a grand stately home to compete for a small fortune left in the will of a glamorous benefactor. Only one player can claim the money amassed by completing team challenges, so trust needs to be earned (or scammed) to appear deserving while outsmarting their rivals.

The show is produced by Studio Lambert, the creative geniuses responsible for The Traitors, Squid Game: The Challenge and Race Across The World. They have a fine pedigree for mining high-stakes drama from reality competition series that push daredevil contestants to their physical and psychological limits.

In The Inheritance, The Executor of the will is played by author and broadcaster Robert Rinder MBE, who used to pass judgment on civil cases in his televised courtroom, replete with barristers’ robes and razor-sharp wit. He takes on the important role of referee, ensuring 13 would-be beneficiaries play by the rules until it’s time to forge alliances and gleefully stab each other in the back to advance in the competition at the expense of their rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before the series began, Rob was excited about his pivotal role in the carefully choreographed mayhem. “This is a high-stakes strategy game served with a side of scheming and sabotage,” he commented. “As The Executor I enforce the rules, keep the chaos in check – more or less – and make sure our players are deserving of every glittering penny left by our dearly departed deceased, played by the iconic Elizabeth Hurley.”

The actress and model, who slinked through two Austin Powers films as resourceful sidekick Vanessa Kensington, appears in video messages as The Deceased. Elizabeth was delighted by her manipulative minx’s sense of style: “She dresses to the nines in every scene!” – albeit from beyond the grave.

The fifth episode of 12 turns up the heat on The Deceased’s potential heirs with another devilishly difficult assignment that demands collaboration and cunning to complete. Fractures are sure to appear as they attempt to organise a festival on the Deceased’s land. A life-changing fortune favours the brave.

Stacey & Joe (Tuesday 09/09/25, BBC One & BBC Two Wales, 8pm)

By Sarah Morgan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our biggest concern was being boring!” laughed Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash ahead of the first run of their self-titled reality series.

They needn’t have worried. Their fans love to see them simply being themselves – as their appearances on such programmes as The X Factor, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and Sort Your Life Out prove – so opening up the doors to the home they share with their blended family of six children and a menagerie of pets was always going to be a ratings-winner.

“We are not the only ones in this position that have got a massive family, juggling so many things, and we just wanted to show the reality of it,” claims Swash. “We’re only showing what we do day to day, we’re not glamourising it, we’re not making it look spectacular. It is what it is.”

“We also don’t have time for anything else, like, we can’t give you a sitcom,” adds Solomon. “We didn’t actually make any conscious decisions about what the storyline or theme of this show was going to be. We just said, ‘Okay, if you want a doc, you just have to observe and go’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It proved to be the best direction to take, and was so popular that the family is now returning for a second series.

“The biggest thank you to every single person who watched the first series of Stacey & Joe,” the couple said in a joint statement when the follow-up was announced. “Everyone’s support means the world to us and we can’t wait to take everyone on this crazy journey we call life! We hope people will laugh along with us again.

“We’ve been so grateful for all the lovely messages and we’re so excited to bring out another series with the BBC.”

The Beeb, it seems, are just as thrilled to see them back: “We are delighted to be working with the Solomon-Swash family and (production company) Optomen once again, on what already promises to be an incredibly exciting second series,” claims Clare Sillery, Head of Commissioning, BBC Documentaries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been great to see how viewers have taken Stacey, Joe, their kids and beloved pets to their hearts and series two will continue to honestly reflect their bustling lives at Pickle Cottage.”

The family aren’t just hanging out together at home though, we’ll get to follow their antics on a skiing holiday, where even the little ones take to the slopes for the first time.

Back in the UK, the gang prepares for some new arrivals, daughter Belle has her first day at nursery and after celebrating his 17th birthday, son Zach looks forward to starting his driving lessons alongside Grandad Dave.

“There’s a lot out there at the moment that can be quite unsettling,” says Solomon. “I hope we bring a little light relief for people and kind of forget about the world for a second.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’re sure that’s exactly what happens – and rest assured, there are certainly no boring bits either.

The National Television Awards 2025 (Wednesday 10/09/25, ITV1, 8pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

It’s long been one of the biggest nights in the British TV, but this year’s National Television Awards should be extra special as the ceremony is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

The first NTAs were held back in 1995, when Eamonn Holmes was the presenter, Top of the Pops was named Top Young People’s Programme (beating Baywatch and Byker Grove), and Julie ‘Bet Lynch’ Goodyear went home with the Special Recognition Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, Joel Dommett is returning as host for the fifth time, and he’s certainly ready for a party. He says: “The NTAs are 30 years old and the party planning starts here! Star guests? Check. All our best-loved shows? Check. My payment? Cheque. Join us at London’s O2 to mark this extra special evening!”

But who will be tonight’s big winners? Well, that might be harder to predict.

Last year, Mr Bates vs the Post Office dominated the proceedings, winning New Drama and Drama Performance for Toby Jones, as well as the special Impact Award, one of the only gongs not voted for by the public.

The haul was well deserved, as the series had shone a spotlight on a national scandal and put the treatment of Britain’s postmasters firmly on the political agenda, but which programmes have got the nation talking this year?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Well, Netflix’s Adolescence certainly made headlines when it was released earlier this year, as it explored the difficult subjects of teen violence and the influence of the so-called Manosphere.

It’s now in the running for three awards – Best New Drama, and Drama Performance, where 15-year-old newcomer Owen Cooper is up against his co-star Stephen Graham.

That category is rounded out by Tom Hardy for MobLand, Rose Ayling-Ellis for Code of Silence, and Brenda Blethyn, who bowed out of her long-running police drama Vera earlier this year.

Code of Silence and MobLand are also in contention for Best New Drama alongside the more light-hearted like of Ludwig and Rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another show that made a huge impact in the last 12 months is the finale of Gavin & Stacey. In an era in which the idea of the whole nation gathering around the TV to watch the same programme seems increasingly quaint, it was the most-watched scripted show in over two decades – if you include catch-up, a staggering 19.11 million people watched it.

It has been nominated for Best Comedy (along with Michael McIntyre’s 25th Year Stand-Up Special, Brassic and Mrs Brown’s Boys), but could the awards find another way to reward its remarkable achievement?

One category where there traditionally haven’t been many surprises is Best TV Presenter – Ant and Dec have won it 23 times in a row. Will they make it 24 tonight, or could we be in for an upset? Their competition is Alison Hammond, Claudia Winkleman, Stacey Solomon and Gary Lineker, who may have left Match of the Day this year but has picked up his first NTA nomination since 2017.

We’re about to find out as the winners are revealed, including the recipient of this year’s Special Recognition Award.

The Newsreader (Thursday 11/09/25, BBC Two, 9pm)

Words by Damon Smith

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fact and fiction have been happy bedfellows in The Newsreader since the award-winning drama first broadcast in August 2021 in Australia, then premiered on BBC Two in July 2022.

Created by Michael Lucas, the show skilfully weaves real-life news events and archive footage from the 1980s around the intertwined fates of newsreader Helen Norville (Anna Torv), who has a reputation for being difficult, and junior reporter Dale Jennings (Sam Reid), who was determined to be a news anchor one day.

The show has gone down a treat with viewers around he world, and seems to have been a blast for its stars to make too, with Torv telling the Australian Woman’s Weekly that: “Helen’s fun to play because you can fly off the handle and you don’t have to hold any of the stuff in. It’s like you can just shoot from the hip.”

She also sees a little bit of herself in the character: “I think you always recognise parts of yourself. One of the things I really recognise is that professional versus personal persona. And that’s not just acting; that’s anybody who walks around in the world where people may recognise them or see them, you’re different with the people you are intimate with and trust.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first series concentrated on events in 1986 as the HIV and Aids crisis loomed large, and sensitively referenced the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster, the exoneration of Lindy Chamberlain, who had been wrongly convicted of killing her daughter Azaria, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s wedding and the explosion of the fourth reactor of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, located around 100km north of Kyiv in Ukraine.

Across six episodes, Helen and Dale were thrown together to cover these events, creating personal and professional conflicts that have made the show a must-see for gripped viewers. Sadly, some of the issues raised – including sexism in the workplace – remain relevant today.

The second run focused on 1987, with Helen and Dale cementing their status as the ‘Golden Couple of News’ while dealing with such issues as elections, massacres, financial crashes and protests.

Now the third and final run is about to begin. It’s 1989 and Dale is poised to win a coveted Logie Award – Australian TV’s equivalent of the Baftas – as Helen discovers her new current affairs show Public Eye is being scheduled directly against the News At Six crew, intensifying the pair’s rivalry. The Lockerbie Disaster provides a sobering reminder of real-life loss as a stark counterpoint to Dale and Helen’s fictional trials and tribulations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first episode of this final series also mentions unrest in the People’s Republic of China with a fleeting reference to the government’s crackdown on mounting dissent from among its citizens. We can expect to see more about that in a few weeks’ time as the horrors at Tiananmen Square unfold.

But what fans really want to know is: will Helen and Dale end up back on the same page before the series ends? It would certainly be headline-making news if they don’t.

The Rumour (Friday 12/09/25, Channel 5, 9pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

If you’re already hooked on 5’s drama The Rumour, which began on Wednesday, then you’ll know it has an incredible cast.

All Creatures Great and Small star Rachel Shenton takes the lead role of Joanna, a woman who moves to Flinstead with her young son, Alfie, to be closer to her mother and to make a fresh start. She’s keen to be a part of the local community but is shocked to learn of a rumour that Flinstead is also home to Sally McGowan, who was convicted of killing a child when she herself was a child, but is now living under a new identity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanna warns her new friends that there may be a killer in their midst, but her actions have unexpected consequences…

The other residents of Flinstead include Emily Atack, who was recently seen in Rivals, former EastEnder (and current Archer) Lucy Speed, and Amandaland’s Samuel Anderson as Joanna’s estranged partner Michael. Meanwhile, Joanne Whalley, who found small-screen fame in the classic series Edge of Darkness and The Singing Detective before becoming a fully fledged movie star in Scandal, takes on the role of Joanna’s mother.

Yet while the cast may be extraordinary, Rachel Shenton says it’s the characters’ normality that attracted her to the role.

She says: “I was intrigued by [Joanna’s] ordinariness. She is quite unremarkable in certain ways. She doesn’t have a particularly good job or house or wardrobe or lifestyle. I think it’s rare that you see that now on TV. Characters often have something that is very special about them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was the mundanity of it. I thought she was incredibly relatable on paper. That was what appealed to me when I read her. She is just trying to make her life work, like everybody else.”

Rachel also thinks it’s relatable that Joanna is in a rush to share her supposed nugget of inside information. The actress explains: “In this case with Joanna, I think it was a plea for connection. How do we feel united? Community and friendship are so important. Joanna feels like an outsider and this rumour was her way in. It’s understandable. Obviously, she didn’t expect it to be as damaging as it becomes.”

In this third episode, it seems the town has decided that they have successfully identified Sally McGowan, but a shocking turn of events is about to lead to more questions – and Bea thinks Joanna is to blame for stirring up so much bad feeling.

For Rachel, it’s something of a cautionary tale: “I think [The Rumour] says something about community and the damage that gossip can do. Facts are important. People get hurt and lose their lives in this story because of what was essentially gossip and hearsay. And I think there is another thing this story raises about intuition and how important it is to trust that.”