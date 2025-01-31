A rainbow is seen over the Royal Navy's £3.5billion aircraft carrier. Picture: Alex Ceolin/Royal Navy© SWNS.

Here are some of the TV highlights in the week ahead starting Saturday, February 1, including the Six Nations, Top Guns: Inside the RAF and Extraordinary Portraits with Bill Bailey.

Six Nations Live (Saturday, 01/02/2025, ITV1, 4pm)

Words by Richard Jones

As with all elite-level sport, rugby union Test matches are often decided by the fine margins.

And despite only winning five of their 12 games in 2024, many believe that Steve Borthwick’s England aren’t a million miles away from being a top side.

During last year’s Autumn Nations Series they showed, in glimpses at least, that they can compete with the world’s best.

Had George Ford’s last-ditch penalty or subsequent drop goal gone through the posts, England would have secured a win over New Zealand in November.

Likewise, had Maro Itoje not knocked-on the re-start after scoring the last-ditch try, the Australians would not have regained possession for Max Jorgensen’s winning score.

If England fall on the right side of the fine margins against Ireland today, they could well triumph against the defending champions.

Borthwick has decided to make one major change ahead of this year’s Six Nations, with Itoje replacing Jamie George as the nation’s captain.

“He’s a calm, influential leader, renowned for his commitment to upholding high standards and his ability to motivate those around him,’ Borthwick says of Itoje.

“His strong rapport with the squad and coaches, combined with his leadership experience at Saracens, makes him ideally placed to take on this responsibility.”

Although there are reasons for England fans to be optimistic, their opponents for the opening round clash at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium are a very tough proposition indeed.

While they failed to lift the Rugby World Cup in France in 2023, Andy Farrell’s Ireland have been the best team in the Northern Hemisphere, if not the world, over the past few years.

They followed up their 2023 Grand Slam with another Six Nations Championship win last year, and are now looking to make history by lifting the trophy for the third year in a row.

But as they launch their latest title defence against England in Dublin on Saturday, they will be without the guidance of their head coach.

Farrell is on British & Irish Lions duty, so defence coach Simon Easterby is taking charge for this year’s Six Nations.

While Ireland will be strong favourites to secure an opening-round win, last year’s dramatic reverse fixture at Twickenham in which Marcus Smith kicked a last-gasp drop goal to secure a 23-22 win for England will be fresh in everyone’s mind.

Former England World Cup winner Jonny Wilkinson, who is part of the ITV’s coverage today alongside Eddie Jones, Rory Best and Brian O’Driscoll, is confident the men in white can pull off another memorable victory.

“As an England supporter and as someone involved with the England camp, I always feel optimistic about our chances against anyone.”

Before the clash in Dublin, Scotland get their campaign under way against Italy at Murrayfield this afternoon.

Although that game is being shown over on BBC One (1.15pm), O’Driscoll will be tuning in, intrigued to see how Gregor Townsend’s hosts get on.

“I’m looking forward to seeing whether Scotland can back up some quality recent displays with a big tournament,” he says.

And when asked to pick his standout star of the tournament, he has no hesitation selecting Scotland’s star fly-half and co-captain: “For me it is Finn Russell,” he says.

The Azzurri stunned the Scots in Rome last year by sealing a dramatic 31-29 victory.

Proof again, if it were needed, that shocks can happen and that small margins make all the difference.

Miss Austen (Sunday, 02/02/25, BBC1, 9.05pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

She may not be as well-known as her younger sister, Jane, who wrote some of the best-loved novels in the English language, but Cassandra Austen is infamous among literary critics and biographers for destroying many of her sibling’s letters.

Based on Gill Hornby’s novel of the same name, Miss Austen takes this real-life incident and reimagines it as a fascinating story of sisterly love, where Cassandra emerges as an Austen heroine in her own right.

Of course, any Austen heroine needs a great actress to play her, and luckily Keeley Hawes signed up for the role.

The Bodyguard and Line of Duty stars explains: “I was sent the first episode of Miss Austen knowing nothing at all about this story, and instantly I found it absolutely fascinating and charming.

“I think people will love it, because for anyone who is not aware of this backstory it’s almost like we are getting a new Jane Austen story in itself, and what a lovely surprise that is.”

The story begins in 1830, many years after Jane has died, as Cassandra returns to Kintbury, the home of the Fowle family, who were once close to the Austens.

In theory, she’s there to support Isabella (Rose Leslie), the niece of her long-dead fiancé, who is about to lose her home following her father’s death. However, Cassandra has an ulterior motive.

Writer Andrea Gibb, who has adapted Hornby’s novel for the screen, explains: “Cassandra returns to retrieve some letters of Jane’s before the house is turned over. When Cassandra finds these letters, she feels the need to protect her sister due to the outpouring of honesty and rawness within them. This takes us back in time into all these episodes in Jane and Cassandra’s past where we see their romances, Jane becoming a novelist and their lovely family.”

In the flashbacks, Cassandra is played by Synnøve Karlsen (whose resemblance to a young Hawes is already well-established – they played mother-and-daughter in The Midwich Cuckoos), while the role of Jane goes to Patsy Ferran, who has enjoyed bringing an icon to life.

She says: “In the script, I found this woman who was vivacious, highly intellectual, funny and complex, but she also has her flaws – she’s judgemental.

“The reason I think she’s such a good writer is because it seems she was an incredible observer of the world and of society, so she makes her judgements as she lives her life. It’s been such a joy to play this part.”

Ferran is also keen to point out how important Cassandra is to the story. “Well, what I love about Miss Austen is that it’s a love story between two sisters, and the series beautifully encapsulates the complexity of sisterhood.

“Cassandra and Jane aren’t just sisters, these two women are best friends, soulmates and the loves of their lives. There are love interests for them, but at the end of the day it’s each other that they adore and rely on.”

Go Back to Where You Came From (Monday, 03/02/25, Channel 4, 9pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

It’s only February but Go Back to Where You Came From is already a strong contender for 2025’s most controversial show as it tackles one of the most divisive issues in modern Britain – immigration.

Based on an Australian format, it takes six Brits – Dave, a chef from Nottingham; Bushra, a small business owner from Surrey; Chloe, a GB News regular from Cornwall; Nathan, a haulage business owner from Barnsley; Mathilda, a podcaster from London; and Jess, a sports coach from Wales – with differing views on immigration and puts their beliefs to the test by sending them on a life-changing journey.

They are taken to Mogadishu in Somalia and Raqqa in Syria, two of the world’s most dangerous cities, and will then head back to the UK following the routes taken by refugees. Travelling through Africa, the Middle East and Europe, they will cross vast deserts, climb treacherous mountain borders, and endure some of the peril of small-boat crossings.

Along the way, they will learn more about what the refugees are fleeing from and the sacrifices they are making, but will seeing the risks they are taking change any of the participants’ minds or simply re-enforce their views?

Channel 4 believe the series will be an important contribution to the discussion around immigration. When the series was announced, senior commissioning editors Anna Miralis and Madonna Benjamin said: “This is an extremely bold commission that continues to reinforce the Channel’s commitment to tackle difficult and highly relevant subject matter. It is hoped that this will offer up an opportunity for the British public to help understand some of the terrifying perils asylum seekers face when they attempt to travel to the UK.

“The adaptation of this multi-award-winning Australian format will be thoughtful and impactful and is likely to create an intense debate about an issue that Britain has grappled with for decades.”

That debate has already started, although some of it has centred on whether Go Back to Where You Came From is really the right format to tackle such a charged issue.

Viewers now get the chance to decide for themselves as the first episode sees Dave, Bushra and Chloe arrive in Raqqa to witness the aftermath of a brutal regime that claimed hundreds of thousands of lives and displaced millions. They meet a family who are still in their home after it was destroyed by a rocket attack, and also see children scavenging from rubbish dumps.

Emotions are running high, but while there are tears, there is also a heated argument.

Meanwhile, in Mogadishu, Jess, Nathan and Mathilda learn how a deadly mix of conflict, climate change and famine has affected the local population.

They visit a refugee camp, where they hear some harrowing stories. The experience sparks a fierce debate about whether it is better to leave in search of a better life, or stay and try to rebuild their homeland.

Top Guns: Inside the RAF (Tuesday 04/02/2025, Channel 4, 9pm)

Words by Richard Jones

We’re living in turbulent and dangerous times. And as tensions rise around the world, it’s the Royal Air Force’s job to protect Britain’s interests.

But what is life like for those pilots tasked with intercepting Russian fighters approaching NATO airspace, gathering top-secret intelligence in the skies close to Ukraine, or carrying out targeted strikes to protect shipping lanes in the Red Sea?

Is it anything like the Hollywood movies, in particular the film which inspires its title, Tom Cruise’s Top Gun?

The first season of this Channel 4 documentary in 2023 showed us what life is really like for our own Mavericks, Icemen and the other personnel at the heart of the UK’s defence.

And from the outset, it was clear that the reality is nothing like the films.

“The first one [Top Gun] is absolute bobbins,” Typhoon pilot Ben Chergui, who featured in the programme, said.

“It’s a great film and one of my favourites, but it’s so far from what the job actually is.”

Top Guns: Inside the RAF was a huge hit with viewers, and many were astounded by the reality of the RAF pilots’ work and the training they go through – pointing out they would never receive such interesting and accurate information from movies, TV series, or indeed exhibitions.

Channel 4 Documentaries commissioning editor Rita Daniels Rita Daniels was delighted with its ratings, saying: “The first series of Top Guns was a such a success, with production company True North doing a fantastic job of bringing the high-stakes of the RAF’s work to our screens.”

Now, as it returns for a second run, she adds: “We can’t wait to follow up with what promises to be an even more high-octane series with unprecedented access to two new RAF bases.”

From inside the cockpits of lightning-fast jet fighter bombers to remotely piloted aircraft operating from top secret bases in the UK, the second run takes viewers back into the skies, command centres and hangars.

This time we’re getting exclusive access to RAF Coningsby and RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire, the spiritual county home of bomber command, as pilots, engineers and armourers deal with ever-increasing pressure and demands before being deployed in eastern Europe, the Mediterranean and the Middle East.

Over the next few weeks, we’ll see the air force face down hostile threats and carry out some of its most audacious missions in decades.

Cameras inside the cockpit take viewers into the very heart of the battle – from secret spy missions over Syria to precision strikes in Yemen, and intercepting Iranian drones threatening Israel.

The series begins with a rookie pilot ordered to escort a top-secret British spy plane over the Black Sea as it gathers intelligence on Russian military activity. However, they face a dangerous threat which could spark all-out war.

Meanwhile, in Cyprus, a young weapons engineer comes to terms with another deadly task.

Finally, in Romania, the RAF jets feel the need… the need for speed, when they rapidly redeploy as Iran threatens Israel.

In the words of Lieutenant Slider from a certain Hollywood film, there are no points for second place here.

Amandaland (Wednesday, 05/02/25, BBC1, 9pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

The BBC sitcom Motherland became a word-of-mouth hit, and not just with viewers who recognised themselves in its depiction of stressed parents and the politics of the school gate.

So, there was genuine disappointment when it was revealed that it wouldn’t be coming back for a fourth series. Luckily, the blow was softened by the news that one of its most memorable creations, Amanda (expertly played by Lucy Punch), was getting her own spin-off.

If you missed out on Motherland, Amanda was the self-styled ‘mumtrepreneur’ with the immaculate house, perfect hair, army of hangers on and knack for getting under the skin of Anna Maxwell Martin’s permanently frazzled Julia.

However, as Punch points out, the character was never just an alpha mum cliché. She says: “Even as Motherland progressed, while she was a difficult character, we saw that behind the perfect façade was a rather damaged, vulnerable woman.”

And now, following her divorce, she’s found that she’s no longer living in the manner to which she has become accustomed.

Punch says: “Amanda is now living in an upper-level flat, with someone below her which is a hard pill for her to swallow. The kids are now in high school, and Amanda is starting over.

“She’s probably had a quiet breakdown or meltdown along the way. She’s disintegrated somewhat but has galvanised herself, got a blowout, done her nails, bought a new outfit, and is bringing her full Amanda energy to South Harlesden to whip up a storm. She’s trying to recreate what she had but realises it’s impossible without the house, clothes or husband.

“Despite this, she’s doing her best and doing a pretty good job.”

She’s not doing it entirely alone though – Motherland fans will be glad to hear that the long-suffering Anne (Philippa Dunne) is still being dragged in do Amanda’s bidding. If viewers are hoping that this time Amanda will show her a bit more appreciation, it does seem that at least Punch acknowledges how important their friendship is.

She says: “While Amanda was awful to Anne at first, over time, their love and need for each other became clear. Amanda flourishes with Anne around because she can peacock, and now Anne is her lifeline, helping her navigate this new world.”

Perhaps she should expect less support though from her mother Felicity (played by Joanna Lumley in an inspired bit of mother-and-daughter casting). In Motherland, Amanda was never more sympathetic than when we saw her with her own, less-than-supportive mum, and the spin-off will explore their tricky relationship even further.

Punch says: “[Amanda] adores and admires her but it’s complicated, deeply buried love.”

In the first episode, Amanda’s relationships are set to get more complex when it turns out her daughter Georgie (Miley Locke) has befriended the child of celebrity chef Della (Siobhan McSweeney).

So, when Georgie gets invited over to Della’s house, Amanda is very keen to go too – but it just so happens to be the same night Anne has arranged for her to meet her friends.

Meanwhile, Felicity (Joanna Lumley) is suspiciously keen to babysit. Does she want to the spend time with her grandchildren, or just get away from her PA/carer Joy (Liz Sutherland-Lim)?

The Vanishings (Thursday, 06/02/25, Channel 5, 9pm)

Words by Rob Lavender

Creating a drama based on real events can be a tricky affair, especially when those events are both tragic and recent enough to be within living memory for most viewers.

So it is not without great thought and care for those involved, and for public sensitivities, that writer Ivan Kavanagh conceived this five-part detective thriller set in Ireland and inspired by the so-called ‘Vanishing Triangle’ cases of the late 1980s to late 1990s.

The ‘Vanishing Triangle’ refers to an 80-mile area outside Dublin, roughly corresponding to the boundaries of Leinster, in which a series of women, ranging from their late teens to their mid-30s, either disappeared without a trace or were subsequently found to have been murdered.

Needless to say these cases – which coincided with the end of the Troubles, another dark chapter in Ireland’s recent history – cast a long shadow. It was important that Kavanagh didn’t take any liberties while setting a fictional mystery story at the heart of this decade-long spate of real-life disappearances and murders. And as with any story, especially one so intertwined with its setting, context is key.

The show’s star India Mullen, who plays journalist Lisa Wallace, said: “I think Ireland at the time was massively under the grip of the Catholic Church – divorce was illegal, it was illegal to be [LGBTQ+]. So this particular story follows cases that have been ignored, ultimately, by the police and by the press”.

Lisa is the one member of the press who won’t let the story die – she has a personal connection.

Her mother was murdered when she was younger, and after she writes an intensely personal article about the crime, the killer resurfaces – and hints at a new abduction.

Her paper, the fictional Dublin Evening Mail (the paper did once exist, but folded in 1963), refuses to support her investigation, and she struggles to get her findings printed. Frustrated, she teams up with Detective Inspector David Burkely – the one man who seems to take her concerns seriously, and one of few detectives not seemingly drawn into Garda corruption.

Burkely is played by Allen Leech, most familiar as Downton Abbey’s Tom Branson as well as Paul Prenter in the rock biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. The character has his work cut out earning Lisa’s trust, as Lisa – suffering from PTSD from her mother’s murder, and with a father who was constantly in trouble – is apt to keep people at arm’s length. Yet Burkely has his own secrets – ones which make his surfeit of empathy for the victims (uncharacteristic amongst his colleagues) more understandable.

The pervading attitudes of the time come across well in the writing, particularly in the brittle and frequently very course dialogue. It is at times shocking and brutal, but (it is regretful to admit) no less authentic for this.

Meanwhile, visually, early-1990s Dublin is also captured exquisitely. The attention to detail – from fashion to furnishings – is impressive, especially given that unlike period dramas set hundreds of years ago, any anachronisms will be seized upon by people who were actually there at the time.

Tonight’s episode is a double-length opener, with weekly hour-long instalments to follow; the full series will be available on My5 as a boxset however, and we defy you not to binge.

Extraordinary Portraits with Bill Bailey (Friday 07/02/25, BBC One, 8.30pm, BBC2 Wales 7.30pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

He’s mastered the art of comedy and he’s no slouch when it comes to music either, but did you know that Bill Bailey also enjoys drawing?

“I love to sketch wildlife,” says the well-known nature-lover. “I used to draw cartoons and little designs for tour posters and DVD covers and such like, but a few years ago I was asked to draw a bee for a bee conservation charity to be auctioned for the charity.

“It turned out quite well, better than I expected – so I drew another, and another. And then eventually after about four or five of these bees I realised I was improving so I practiced and practiced, and now I draw all kinds of things – bees and butterflies and bugs and birds.”

There isn’t much call for that kind of skill in Extraordinary Portraits, which is back for a new series this week, but Bailey’s artistic ability does at least mean he understands where the painters are coming from when they’re at work.

“What I’ve learned from this series – and what has come across very strongly – is that portraiture is not just about likeness, it’s about trying to elicit something of the personality of the sitter,” he explains.

“Part of that process has involved putting the artist with the sitters in their own home and their place of work, to see what their daily life is like, what their routine is like, and to get a sense of the whole person. Often, we meet their friends and family and get some insight from that.

“It showed to me that it’s quite a rounded process: preparing for the painting, getting to know the sitter, and folding something of their personality into the final work.”

He’s also learnt a few things along the way: “I learned a lot about many aspects of the artistic process, like the effect of light on people’s faces, and about how the paintings come together. It’s very enlightening watching all these artists at work, looking at the way they approach painting.”

The theme of this year’s series is ‘inspiring individuals’. Each of the sitters has made a huge impact on other people’s lives, from the railway worker who saved 29 people at their lowest ebb to a couple who have fostered almost 200 children.

Others featured include an influencer with Down’s Syndrome, a female footballer whose achievements were forgotten for 50 years and an army veteran who raised more than half a million pounds to support ex-servicemen and women by walking around the UK’s coastline.

But first into the frame is Clare, who was just 25 years of age when she was first diagnosed with cancer, which returned four years later and is now incurable, prompting her to set up a charity to support young cancer sufferers. Orianne Pierrepoint is the artist assigned to create a lasting legacy to her achievements.