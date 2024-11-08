Here are some TV highlights coming up in the days ahead from Saturday, November 9, including the new Wolf Hall, the Queen Consort up close and personal and Children In Need.

McFly the 21st Birthday Party (Saturday 09/11/24, ITV1, 5.30pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

Cast your mind back to 2003.

Mark Rylance as Thomas Cromwell in Wolf Hall. Picture: BBC.

Tony Blair was still the Prime Minister, the London congestion charge was introduced, the Iraq war began, ‘Dirty’ Den Watts returned to EastEnders after a 14-year absence, Jude Bellingham was born and Concorde made its final commercial flight.

During the same 12-month period, four young men – Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Harry Judd and Dougie Poynter – got together to form McFly, a pop-rock act that within a year had taken the UK charts by storm.

Since then, they have had 18 consecutive top 20 UK chart singles, seven of which have reached No 1; they’ve also sold more than 10 million records worldwide.

In 2013, the quartet teamed up with their old mates from Busted to form supergroup McBusted, and they’re planning on doing something similar again next year – tickets are already available and have been selling like hotcakes. Twenty-one arena dates have been announced, with 110,000 fans expected to see them in London alone.

King Charles sigh Queen Consort Camilla. Picture: Simon Hulme.

But before that, McFly (they named themselves after Michael J Fox’s character in the Back to the Future franchise, in case you were wondering) are celebrating their 21st anniversary: “We still can’t believe it’s been 21 years!” The band’s members claimed in a statement released by ITV ahead of this weekend’s TV special. “But what a way to look back on many fond memories and celebrate with the people that made it all happen – our fans. We had the best time playing the shows and can’t wait for audiences at home to get the chance to party with us – we’ll only turn 21 once!”

If you haven’t guessed already, the programme was recorded at The O2 in London during a series of celebratory concerts, and features performances of some of their greatest hits, from their breakthrough single, Five Colours in Her Hair, to tracks from their most recent album, last year’s Power to Play.

We’re also promised action from backstage, as well as a glimpse into how the shows were put together.

Liz Clare from production company Gold Dust Films comments: “Gold Dust Films has loved being part of this massive celebration of McFly and 21 years of their music. It’s been a passion project for the band and we are delighted to be bringing this very special concert and all their backstage fun to ITV. But most importantly we are pleased to be able to give their fans the chance to be part of the biggest party in town. Get ready to be McFly’d!”

“Bringing the band’s 21st celebrations to audiences at ITV1 and ITVX is really exciting and we can’t wait for fans to see the show – it’s fantastic,” adds Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment & Daytime Commissioning at ITV. “We’d love to celebrate the next milestone birthday together too!”

No doubt the band’s thousands of fans would love that too – here’s to the next 21 years, boys!

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light (Sunday 10/11/24, BBC1, 9pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

Dramas don’t get much more prestigious than the BBC’s Wolf Hall, which aired in 2015. Based on Hilary Mantel’s Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name (and its sequel, Bringing Up the Bodies), it told the story of Thomas Cromwell’s rise to power in the court of King Henry VIII.

The role of Cromwell was taken by Mark Rylance, who already had a Bafta, two Olivier Awards and three Tonys to his name. He’d pick up another Bafta for Wolf Hall – and in the same year, he’d also deliver an Oscar-winning performance in the Steven Spielberg drama Bridge of Spies.

Henry VIII was played by Damian Lewis, while Anne Boleyn was portrayed by Claire Foy, a year before she took on a very different royal role as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown.

Given the cast and source material, it’s not hard to see why the critics and award bodies were excited, but Wolf Hall also proved a hit with viewers – it was BBC2’s highest-rating drama since 2002.

As a result, expectations are high for this follow-up, which based on the final novel in Mantel’s trilogy.

Director Peter Kosminsky, who returns as director, says: “The Mirror and the Light picks up exactly where Wolf Hall ended, with the execution of Henry VIII’s second wife, Anne Boleyn. I’m overjoyed to be able to reunite the extraordinary cast we were lucky enough to assemble for Wolf Hall, led by the brilliant Mark Rylance and Damian Lewis, with the original creative team of Gavin Finney (DOP), Pat Campbell (Designer) and Joanna Eatwell (Costume Designer).

“We are all determined to complete what we started – and to honour the final novel written by one of the greatest literary figures of our age, Hilary Mantel.”

Kate Phillips, Lilit Lesser, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Jonathan Pryce are also returning, while the new recruits include Harriet Walter as Lady Margaret Pole, Timothy Spall as the Duke of Norfolk and Harry Melling as Thomas Wriothesley.

Kosminsky adds: “Casting Director Robert Sterne has done a truly extraordinary job assembling the most stunning cast with which I’ve ever had the privilege to work.”

Now, we get to see the results as the story begins immediately following the execution of Anne Boleyn, as Cromwell prepares to take up his position as principal councillor to an unpredictable king.

If you ignore the fact that he’s essentially got blood on his hands after pinning some horrifying crimes on the Queen and her circle, this should be a proud moment for Cromwell. He’s managed to rise from lowly beginnings in a Putney blacksmith’s forge to become one of England’s most formidable politicians. He’s also just smoothed the way for Henry VIII to marry his third wife, Jane Seymour, and there are few parts of the state’s business that do not pass over his desk.

However, the higher Cromwell rises, the more enemies he makes…

Her Majesty the Queen: Behind Closed Doors (Monday 11/11/2024, ITV1, 9pm)

Words by Richard Jones

The British royal family have their critics, but you can’t argue that they have done some sterling work over recent years raising awareness of important issues.

Whether it is Prince William confronting homelessness recently, Prince Harry’s candour about his own mental-health difficulties, or their mother Princess Diana breaking the taboos around HIV and Aids, the royals continue to play key roles as public diplomats, tackling society’s problems.

Although the Queen has a busy schedule and is the patron of all manner of charities, there is one particular issue that appears to be closest to her heart.

One in five adults experiences domestic abuse in their lifetime, and it is estimated that around three women die by suicide as a result of domestic abuse every week.

However, there is a serious lack of knowledge about the scale of the problem, and for over a decade, Camilla has campaigned to highlight organisations supporting victims of rape and sexual assault.

The Wash Bags project was started by Her Majesty in 2013 to provide survivors of sexual assault with toiletries to use following a forensic examination. It was restarted again this year, alongside Boots.

Her Majesty has also visited numerous Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARCs) across the UK, and internationally, she has visited centres in the USA, India and the Balkans.

In 2014, she met actress Angelina Jolie and the then Foreign Secretary William Hague to discuss their work on ending sexual violence in conflict.

Then, in October 2021, the then Duchess of Cornwall attended the Shameless! Festival Reception in London, hosted by WOW and Birkbeck’s SHaME Project, where she gave a speech about the stigma and shame that survivors often face.

Camilla also became patron of the charity SafeLives in February 2021 and launched their photography exhibition ‘I Am’: Portraits of Survivors of Domestic Abuse in Manchester.

In this exclusive film, the first documentary she has been involved in since the coronation, Camilla is shown meeting survivors, relatives who have lost loved ones, and some of those working to end the violence.

The 90-minute programme also explores why perpetrators abuse, and what can be done to stop the cycle.

Last month, the Queen, 77, honoured domestic violence campaigner Diana Parkes with a Pride of Britain Award in a surprise ceremony at Clarence House.

After her daughter Joanna Simpson’s devastating murder by her estranged husband, Diana co-founded The Joanna Simpson Foundation with her daughter’s best friend Hetti Barkworth-Nanton to support vulnerable children.

This film shows Camilla speaking to Diana, who she says has inspired her work with domestic abuse victims.

The Queen is also seen hosting round-tables with teenagers, celebrating International Women’s Day at Buckingham Palace, and meeting survivors who, if they had not made it to a refuge, could have lost their lives.

Sue Murphy, ITV’s director of factual entertainment, adds: “ITV is proud to be making this documentary with Her Majesty the Queen about this hugely important subject.

“We hope the film will raise awareness and inspire change in our society.”

While role of the monarchy in modern Britain seems to be under constant scrutiny, Camilla’s work, and this inspiring film, are further examples of how their initiatives can represent a royal road to getting things done.

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr (Tuesday 12/11/24, BBC One, 8pm)

Sarah Morgan

Paddy McGuinness is getting on his bike for an epic ride, Countryfile has already completed its annual ramble and people across the nation are dusting down their Pudsey Bears.

That can mean only one thing, of course – that Children in Need is happening on Friday. But it’s not the only programme appearing this week that aims to inspire viewers to dig deep in the name of the popular charity.

Ahead of the main event comes a celebrity edition of Alan Carr’s contest: “Interior Design Masters is always a bit of an emotional rollercoaster but this Children in Need special really brought the ‘feels’,” says the man himself. “It’s amazing what a bit of paint, colour, wallpapers and good old-fashioned enthusiasm can achieve. I literally can’t wait for the viewers at home to witness these magical transformations.”

So, what makes it such a tear-jerker? Well, it appears to have been inspired by DIY: SOS; those involved will be working for the benefit of the Sandwell Young Carers Project (SYCP), which supports youngsters in the West Midlands.

“The Children in Need Interior Design Masters special shows that interior design can change lives,” claims Carr’s regular sidekick Michelle Ogundehin, who will be judging the efforts of those involved with help from Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen. “In truth, for me, this is the primary purpose of the profession, whether for an individual who wants to be happier and healthier to these amazing children who needed to be shown how absolutely worthy and valued they are. And we could do this by giving them beautiful spaces that reflected their needs, hopes, desires and dreams.”

Six celebrities are taking part in teams of two. Comedian Jon Richardson joins forces with model and TV host Leomie Anderson, comics Darren Harriott and Joanne McNally have been paired together, while ex-pop stars Martin and Shirlie Kemp also participate; here’s hoping the marital bliss of the last duo on the list won’t be ruined by a clash over paint colours as the battle commences.

“We are honoured to have been part of an incredible collaboration between Interior Design Masters and Children in Need, working on a project for such an important, but often forgotten, cause,” claim the Kemps, who are keen to point out they’re still on speaking terms. “We had an absolute blast making over the space and are excited for everyone to see what we designed!”

Each pairing must transform a room from top to bottom, with the winner being the one to have impressed Michelle and Laurence the most – and who knows, maybe a career change may be in the offing for whoever triumphs?

Whatever happens, it seems that a good time was had by all but, most importantly, those at the charity are as pleased as punch with the results.

“This makeover is going to make such a huge difference to the children we support and I’m so excited for everyone to see it,” says the charity’s CEO, Tracey Hawkins.

“BBC Children in Need funding allows us to support young people across the Borough of Sandwell and provides them with much needed guidance and vital support that helps them to thrive.”

We can already feel the tears starting to well up…

The Real Fatal Attraction (Wednesday 13/11/24, ITV1, 9pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

The 1987 movie Fatal Attraction wasn’t just a box-office hit – it was a cultural phenomenon.

The tale of a married man (Michael Douglas) who has a passionate fling with a woman (Glenn Close) who then makes it very clear that she’s not just going to let him go back to his wife and family like nothing happened, it clearly touched a nerve. One of its most famous scenes even inspired the term ‘bunny boiler’ for a scorned lover who won’t take a hint.

However, few people would have described it as grittily realistic, but perhaps that will change after they watch this dramatised documentary, The Real Fatal Attraction, about a case that bears a striking resemblance to the movie.

It began in 2010, when Anisah Ahmed connected with barrister Iqbal Mohammed via social media, saying she wanted career advice. They eventually met in person and embarked on an affair, but then Anisah discovered he was married.

Although the documentary is told from Iqbal’s perspective, at this point some viewers may have a few questions about his behaviour.

Bridget Boseley, creative director of the documentary’s production company, Wag Entertainment told Broadcast: “There is some sympathy for Anisah and Iqbal is not without blame since it was he who was having the affair. He owns that in the story.”

However, what happened next could not have been foreseen when Iqbal began their affair. Following Anisah’s discovery and the end of their relationship, she set out to ruin his life and reputation with a multi-layered revenge plot.

Iqbal’s life ended up in ruins as his wife left him and he was suspended from work. By the time he was detained in a prison cell accused of rape, he was considering taking his own life.

Drawing on his legal skills, he began fighting back to clear his name, but Annisah was about to make another accusation. She staged a dramatic kidnap and sustained a serious knife injury which she claimed was carried out on the orders of Iqbal Mohammed.

The police investigating the case were not completely convinced by her story and began to suspect that her injury was self-inflicted. But could they find a way to prove it?

The Real Fatal Attraction isn’t the only programme airing today that offers a cautionary tale of a relationship gone wrong.

Channel 5 is also bringing us a new series My Boyfriend Made Me Do It (10pm), which meets people who were coerced or tricked into committing crimes by their partners.

The first episode features the story of Canadian social-media entrepreneur Emily, who fell for her client, Noah. He eventually stopped paying her business invoices, and by way of an apology offered to take her on holiday to Puerto Rico.

At the airport, he announced they were going to St Lucia instead, but it would take a few more days for him to reveal the real purpose of their trip – she was expected to smuggle several kilos of cocaine into Canada for criminals who already had her passport information.

Doctors (Thursday 14/11/24, BBC1, 2pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

It might not have always got the press coverage of some of the primetime soaps, but since March 2000, Doctors has been a staple of the daytime schedules.

Over the years, it’s won several British Soap Awards, picked up a loyal army of fans and gained a reputation within the TV industry for helping to launch new talent.

Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke and Oscar-winner Eddie Redmayne are just some of the stars who made an appearance in the fictional town of Letherbridge before they became the famous. Plenty of writers, directors and other behind-the-scenes workers have also cut their teeth on Doctors.

So, there was widespread dismay when it was announced last year that the drama was being axed.

At the time, the BBC said: “With super inflation in drama production, the cost of the programme has increased significantly, and further investment is also now required to refurbish the site where the show is made, or to relocate it to another home. With a flat licence-fee, the BBC’s funding challenges mean we have to make tough choices in order to deliver greater value to audiences.”

The spokesperson added: “We would like to thank all the Doctors cast and crew who have been involved in the show since 2000. We know the crucial role Doctors has played in nurturing talent, and we will work to develop new opportunities to support skills in scripted programming.

“We are working closely with BBC Studios to give it the finale it deserves.”

Sadly, that finale has now arrived, slightly sooner than some fans were expecting – it was initially announced that there would be a mid-series break so the last episode would air in December, but that has now changed.

However, the BBC has kept its promise that it would get a worthy finale as it brings us a Doctors-themed triple bill. It begins at 12.15pm with a special episode of Bargain Hunt, as Doctors regulars Dex Lee, Kia Pegg, Sarah Moyle and Dido Miles compete at Southwell Racecourse.

Then it’s time for the last episode, which finds Rob worrying when Rhuma lands herself in hot water. Meanwhile, Graham becomes a partner, and Scarlett is in no mood to celebrate her birthday.

Other people are in the mood for though – the episode is followed by Doctors: A Celebration, which looks back over 24 years of the soap opera.

It features some of Doctors’ most memorable moments, as well as interviews with the cast and crew who made it all possible.

Look out for contributions from fan favourites like Elisabeth Dermot Walsh, Christopher Timothy and Adrian Lewis Morgan, better known to fans as Zara Carmichael, Brendan ‘Mac’ McGuire, and the show’s longest serving medic Jimmi Clay.

There’s also a celebration of the behind-the-scenes work that went into keeping the show on air for so long.

It may not entirely soften the blow for fans (some of whom even started a petition to save Doctors), but it’s an acknowledgment of just how popular it was and how much it will be missed.

Children in Need 2024 (Friday 15/11/2024, BBC One, 7pm)

Words by Richard Jones

Depending on what point they’re trying to make at the time, adults seem to think children these days either have it easier than they did, or that it’s a tough time to be a kid.

However, studies show that children across the UK are indeed facing greater challenges than ever, with mental-health conditions such as anxiety and depression rising, and high levels of poverty leading to inequality and lack of opportunity.

Many children are simply carrying a load that’s too heavy to manage alone.

In the last five years, the likelihood of young people having a mental-health issue has increased by around 50 per cent, while 30 per cent of all children in the UK live in poverty.

The message of this year’s Children in Need is to make life lighter for children all across the UK, and throughout the night there will be appeal films will featuring some of the young people who are struggling, as well as those whose lives have been changed by the charity over the years.

In tonight’s televised show, six super stars are presenting an unforgettable evening filled with star-studded sketches, sensational musical acts, show-stopping performances and plenty of surprises.

Off the back of his heroic Ultramarathon challenge last year, Vernon Kay joins the presenting line up alongside Rochelle Humes, who returns to host for the first time since 2019.

They will be joined by Ade Adepitan, Mel Giedroyc, Chris Ramsey and Lenny Rush.

Highlights will include a special performance from Strictly Come Dancing as the professionals are joined by a global superstar.

Plus, there’s visit from the Gladiators, and a world exclusive preview of the Doctor Who Christmas special.

Graham Norton’s Red Chair is back with a twist as a group of kids decide the fate of some famous faces who attempt to make them laugh.

The One Show’s Challenge Squad will culminate in two live performances in the studio, with guests including multi platinum-selling artist Ella Henderson.

The audience can also expect a special performance from the cast of Come Alive! The Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular.

Plus, this year, for the first time ever, the Children in Need Choir will feature youngsters from across all parts of the UK coming together to sing Take That classic Never Forget.

Paddy McGuinness will find out the total raised by his Radio 2 Ultra Endurance Cycle Challenge, and viewers can also look forward to an important pitch in Dragons’ Den and a very special CBeebies Bedtime Story.

Not only is the need to help children extremely urgent, the need to raise money has also never been greater as the charity is only able to fund 1 in 8 of the organisations who ask for money.

You may have already taken part in some sort of charity endeavour over the last few weeks, whether it’s sponsoring a scooter ride to school or baking brownies for a bake sale.

