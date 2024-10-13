Busted and McFly will go head to head next year in a tour in Yorkshire arenas based in Leeds and Sheffield - here is how you can buy tickets.

The Busted vs McFly Tour 2025 will see the two bands visit various UK venues including First Direct Arena, Leeds and Utilita Arena Sheffield.

Popular for their high levels of high school pop-punk music energy, Busted and McFly have consistently dominated the charts over the last 20 years.

Busted, famous for hit songs ‘What I Go To School For’, ‘Year 3000’ and ‘Crashed The Wedding’, have seen multiple sold out tours and filled arenas all over the world.

Tom Fletcher and James Bourne of McBusted. (Pic credit: Tristan Fewings / Getty Images)

McFly’s journey has also seen them amass hit songs such as ‘Obviously’, ‘Five Colours In Her Hair’ and ‘Star Girl’ and have achieved seven top 10 albums, sold out countless shows and remain the youngest band to ever have a debut album shoot straight to number 1.

Busted stormed on the stage at McFly’s sold out 21st birthday headline show at the iconic O2 Arena in London to announce that they will be going head-to-head on tour together in 2025.

They will kick off the tour in Birmingham and stop off at Sheffield on Friday, September 26, 2025 and Leeds on Saturday, September 27, 2025.

Speaking of the tour, McFly said: “Busted gate crashed our show last night (not cool) and challenged us to a VS tour next year.

Busted and McFly. (Pic credit: Zak Hussein / Getty Images)

“They’re old men now, and we are gonna blow them and their careers off the stage next year. We’ve had a great time celebrating our 21st birthday this week and next year is going to be even better - P.S Busted Suck.”

Busted responded: “There’s been a lot of talk recently... This is where the talking ends! We are ready to show who is the better band once and for all.

“McFly suck and Busted Rock! It’s been over 20 years since both band’s formed and they are still two of the most loved and successful British bands, inspiring many other artists over the past few decades.”