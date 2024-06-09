Tim Booth, frontman of James, playing a live gig in front of a packed First Direct Arena. Picture: Ernesto Rogata

The veteran Manchester band continue to go from strength to strength.

Before starting this review, I need to say that I have loved James for 35 years and so my critical faculties may have deserted me! Supported by Razorlight, the Manchester icons delivered a barnstorming set to a packed Leeds Arena on Saturday night.

I have seen them in tents, fields and arenas and, as usual, the seven-piece plus an array of backing singers and additional musicians, played a crowd-pleasing mix of old hits and new music from their chart-topping album, Yummy – the first number one of their long career. This tour includes sell-out dates at both the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester and London’s O2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Opening with Johnny Yen from 1986 their debut album Stutter, followed by Waltzing Along from 1997’s Whiplash, Bradford-born singer Tim Booth launched immediately into his trademark incredibly “bendy” dancing.

Indie rock band James playing at First Direct Arena. Picture: Ernesto Rogata

Three more songs from Yummy, Our World, Rogue (“the first time we’ve got it right!” said Booth!) and Life’s a F****** Miracle saw Booth standing precariously at the front of the stage, held up by security before crowd surfing to everyone’s delight. It was the first of several excursions into the audience, showing why he is the heart and soul of the band.

Rarely-played Just Like Fred Astaire from 1999’s Millionaires and Ring the Bells – “in case we needed cheering up!” – showcased the skills of the whole band, who were on brilliant form, especially violinist Saul Davies and trumpeter Andy Diagram.

Better With You highlighted the backing vocals of the Manchester Voices Inspirational Choir. They played the lovely Butterfly for the first time live, and the crowd loved the guitar interplay of Davies and Chloe Alper in the classic Getting Away With It. Having two drummers, with David Baynton-Power being joined by Debbie Knox-Hewson, gives so much power and drive to the songs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gentle Shadow of a Giant, with Booth accompanied by piano and violin, Out to Get You and new song Mobile God, in which Booth temporarily lifted his ban on using mobile phones, segued into a romp through Tomorrow and Come Home, in which clever effects turned both band and audience into robots on screen, before Sometimes ended the main set.

Violinist Saul Davies, trumpet player Andy Diagram and bassist Jim Glennie, of James, playing at First Direct Arena. Picture: Ernesto Rogata

Booth and the whole band lined up to lead everyone through an a cappella chorus of “Sometimes when I look in your eyes, I can see your soul”, with Booth wearing an ecstatic smile before leaving the stage with a cry of “Leeds, Leeds, Leeds!”

They were soon back for an encore of new song Way Over Your Head, Beautiful Beaches and the classic Sit Down, which Booth paused while security dealt with a medical incident in the crowd. At the restart the band sat at the front of the stage to listen to the crowd singing.

Given a few minutes extra, to the delight of the whole arena, they finished with Laid, with Booth, balancing less precariously than before to lead the rapturous sing along. None wanted the show to end, least of all, I suspect the band.