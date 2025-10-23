Yorkshire Great and Small: Helen Skelton and Dan Walker embark on Trans Pennine Trail from Sheffield to Royd Moor Hill Viewpoint in final episode of Channel 5 show
Helen Skelton and Dan Walker will take on a journey close to Dan’s heart, following a scenic stretch of the Trans Pennine Trail in the final episode of Yorkshire Great and Small With Dan and Helen.
The adventure begins in the Steel City itself, where Dan proudly shows Helen some of Sheffield’s landmarks, from striking steel sculptures to the canal and the city’s modern amphitheater.
Leaving the bustle behind, they head to Holly Hagg Community Farm, a volunteer-run project where Helen falls in love with rescued hens, while Dan takes the lead with El Hefe, a llama. The pair then join an alpaca trek through the green hills on the edge of Sheffield.
From four legs to two wheels, Dan teams up with world champion mountain biker Steve Peat in Greno Woods, tackling downhill trails and testing his nerve.
Then it’s full steam ahead with the members of a miniature railway society, discovering their passion for trains before Helen tries turning waterwheels in the historic Wortley Top Forge, Britain’s oldest surviving heavy iron forge.
The trail continues past the awe-inspiring Rumtickle Viaduct, where Dan uncovers a poignant story hidden in the stonework, before meeting an acoustics expert to test the echo inside Thurgoland Tunnel.
The series draws to a close at Royd Moor Hill Viewpoint, where vast panoramic views provide the perfect setting for reflection.
With wind turbines turning in the distance and a trifle to share, Helen and Dan toast the landscapes, heritage, and people that have made their Yorkshire journeys unforgettable.
The last episode of Yorkshire Great and Small With Dan and Helen will air on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at 8pm on Channel 5.