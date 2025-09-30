Dan Walker and Helen Skelton will embark on a historic journey from Skipton to Hawes in the next episode of the Channel 5 series Yorkshire Great and Small With Dan and Helen.

Dan Walker and Helen Skelton start their journey in the historic town of Skipton, tracing part of the legendary Lady Anne’s Way through the Yorkshire Dales.

Their adventure on the Channel 5 series Yorkshire Great and Small With Dan and Helen will begin at Skipton Castle, where Lady Anne Clifford was born. With current custodian Sebastian Fattorini as their guide, they discover how this formidable 17th century noblewoman fought for her inheritance and left a legacy that shaped the region.

Dan and Helen will hike towards the breathtaking heights of Embsay Crag where they will visit a family-run business born out of adversity who make homemade granola.

Helen Skelton and Dan Walker. (Pic credit: Channel 5)

Dan then splits off for a nostalgic ride on the Embsay Steam Railway - first as a passenger, then on the footplate - while a team also head into the hills to visit Gam Farm, where rare breeds and quirky goats are lovingly looked after by passionate farmers.

Reunited in Hebden, they marvel at the charming suspension bridge before indulging in cakes at a picturesque tearoom in a former schoolhouse.

Along the way, there are laughter-filled, wind-in-the-face moments and heartfelt reflections on Yorkshire’s past and present.