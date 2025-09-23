Yorkshire Great and Small: Helen Skelton and Dan Walker embark on a journey from Pateley Bridge to Ripon in Channel 5 show - discovering the hidden gems of Nidderdale
The Channel 5 show follows TV duo Helen Skelton and Dan Walker as they travel around Yorkshire and learn all about its history, culture and attractions that make it so popular.
Yorkshire Great and Small With Dan and Helen will also explore the iconic landscapes, meet the people who make the countryside what it is.
From ancient abbeys and farm ice cream to dramatic moorland, rare breeds of farm animals and sweet shops, each episode will celebrate the beauty of the region and its people.
In the second episode of the series, Dan and Helen venture from Pateley Bridge to Ripon, discovering the wonders of Nidderdale.
They will start with sweets at the world’s oldest sweetshop, indulging in rhubarb and custards and sharing memories with shopkeeper Hannah.
From there, they will travel to the soaring Coldstones Cut, Yorkshire’s highest public artwork, overlooking a vast quarry and dramatic views.
Helen visits the distillery at Whittaker’s, lifting whisky barrels and sampling gin with gusto, while Dan heads off to Studley Royal, soaking in the world-famous water gardens and spraying sheep-fat deterrent on a 325-year-old cherry tree to protect it from deer.
The adventure continues at Brimham Rocks, where visitors squeeze through the ‘Smartie Tube’ and a herd of Belted Galloways help prevent wildfires.
Meanwhile, Dan learns all about the history of the ruins of Fountains Abbey and meets eyes with an elegant deer.
The episode - which will air on Thursday, September 25, 2025, on Channel 5 at 8pm - will be a love letter to Yorkshire’s ingenuity, landscapes, and eccentricities.