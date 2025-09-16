Yorkshire Great and Small: Helen Skelton and Dan Walker explore the stunning landscapes of North York Moors and delve into its history in episode of Channel 5 series

In an upcoming episode of the Channel 5 series ‘Yorkshire Great and Small With Dan and Helen’, Helen Skelton and Dan Walker will explore the vast landscapes and history of the North York Moors.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob

Search and Trends Writer

Published 16th Sep 2025, 14:39 BST

Dan Walker and Helen Skelton will embark on a scenic journey through Yorkshire in their new series of Yorkshire Great and Small With Dan and Helen.

The TV duo will explore iconic landscapes, meet the people who bring the countryside to life, and uncover quirks, history and heritage of Yorkshire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

From dramatic moorland hikes to ancient abbeys, from farm ice cream to rare breed farm animals and sweet shops, every episode will honour the beauty of the region and its people.

Helen Skelton and Dan Walker. (Pic credit: Channel 5)placeholder image
Helen Skelton and Dan Walker. (Pic credit: Channel 5)

With boots on and banter flowing, Dan and Helen bring a fresh perspective to Yorkshire - part travelogue, part tonic, all charm.

Dan and Helen take on the wild beauty of the North York Moors, starting in Great Ayton - Captain Cook’s boyhood village.

After pitstops for buns and sweets, they hop on electric bikes and tackle the iconic Roseberry Topping, learning about mining collapses, youthful adventures, and ‘turbo mode’ climbs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They cycle the Cleveland Way to Cook’s Monument, pausing for panoramic views and a candid conversation about Cook’s controversial legacy.

Our Lifestyle newsletter is a great weekend read

At Stamfrey Farm, Dan joins in at milking time, dodging cow tails and learning the secrets behind a family’s new ice cream venture - before indulging in clotted cream scoops with the herd looking on.

Finally, Dan and Helen reunite at Mount Grace Priory - one of England’s best-preserved Carthusian monasteries - where Helen explores the gardens and Dan learns about the monks’ silent lives.

It’s a fittingly peaceful and reflective end to a day of hills, history, and Helen’s cow-scented critique.

Related topics:Dan WalkerHelen SkeltonChannel 5Yorkshire
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice