The TV presenters Helen Skelton and Dan Walker will explore hidden gems in the Yorkshire Dales as well as the All Creatures Great and Small village of Grassington in the new Channel 5 series Yorkshire Great and Small With Dan and Helen.

The two close friends Dan Walker and Helen Skelton who have a passion for Yorkshire will return to screens in a new Channel 5 series exploring the natural beauty and wonder of God’s Own Country.

They will look out for the hidden gems of Yorkshire as they travel uphill in the North York Moors and down in the Dales along with the fascinating folk at the heart of the region.

Helen and Dan will embark on a range of walks and trails with unexpected breaks that combine to create a unique ‘great and small’ guide for both seasoned Yorkshire explorers and first-time visitors alike.

Helen Skelton and Dan Walker in the Yorkshire Dales. (Pic credit: Channel 5)

During the first episode, Dan and Helen will set out on an adventure through the majestic western landscapes of the Yorkshire Dales; they will explore the breath-taking beauty spots and uncover hidden treasures in some of James Herriot Country’s most idyllic villages.

Their adventure will begin in Malham where, after long and challenging banter-filled ramble, they marvel at the natural wonder of Malham Cove, a stunning limestone formation carved out during the last Ice Age. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 was also partly filmed there.

As they delve deeper into the landscape that inspired Herriot’s All Creatures Great and Small, Dan and Helen are blown away by the Ribblehead Viaduct, a remarkable feat of Victorian engineering that stands proudly in this picturesque setting.

Helen Skelton and Dan Walker in Malham Cove. (Pic credit: Channel 5)

They will continue their journey to Ingleborough, one of Yorkshire’s famous Three Peaks, as they discover the hidden gem of the Ingleborough Nature Trails and hear how a legendary horticulturist used unconventional techniques to transform the landscape.

The pair then come across the charming market square of Grassington, which each year is transformed into Darrowby, the fictional town from All Creatures Great and Small.

Dan will also uncover rare wild orchids on the banks of the River Wharfe, then discover a secret garden created by the godson of Queen Mary. Meanwhile, Helen investigates spooky local myths and the natural wonders of Janet’s Foss and an amazing hidden cave near Troller’s Gill.

They conclude the episode with a visit to a classic Yorkshire village pub in Appletreewick where the landlord sets Dan against Helen in a brutally competitive game of bullring - a classic pub game of years gone by, and they hear about William Craven who turned from local pauper to the super-rich Lord Mayor of London.