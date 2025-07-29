Helen Skelton and Dan Walker have wrapped up filming in Yorkshire as a new series of Yorkshire Great and Small With Dan and Helen has been confirmed.

It has been confirmed that a second series of the Channel 5 show is set to air in autumn this year but no date has been released yet.

The new series will be presented by TV duo, Helen Skelton and Dan Walker, who have a zest for Yorkshire landscape and history.

The two will explore the natural beauty of the region and seek out the hidden gems of ‘God’s Own Country’.

They are set to journey uphill and down the dales and will collaborate with the interesting locals at the heart of the region.

They will embark on a range of walks and trails with unexpected pit stops combined to create a unique ‘great and small’ guide for both experienced Yorkshire explorers and first-time visitors alike.

Dan said: “It’s great to be back on the road with Helen and where better than Yorkshire?

Helen and Dan. (Pic credit: Channel 5)

“Everywhere we go we see breathtaking views, meet some brilliant characters and uncover those hidden gems.

“There’s something really special about exploring a place which is so rich in history and culture and getting to do it all with Helen guarantees plenty of laughs along the way.

“Boots on, brew in hand and pockets full of biscuits. We are ready for whatever Yorkshire throws at us!”

Helen added: “It's great to be back on the road in Yorkshire with Dan for this new series. We had such fun last year and met so many incredible people and visited some amazing places.

“This series is no exception as we will get to visit some of the most stunning locations Yorkshire has to offer, including the East Yorkshire Coast, North Yorkshire Moors and the Yorkshire Dales.

“I can't wait to see what Yorkshire and its people have in store for Dan and I but it's guaranteed to be great fun.”

Dan posted on Facebook: “We’ve nearly finished filming another series of Yorkshire Great & Small With Dan & Helen.

“I’ve had a lovely time with a great friend. The crew have been a dream to work with and it’s been wonderful to walk around a gorgeous part of the world, meeting some amazing people and having a load of laughs along the way.