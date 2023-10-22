Yorkshire locations perfect for filming a spooky Halloween film according to residents including landmarks along the Yorkshire Coast and abandoned buildings
Now that Halloween is approaching, people will be looking for the best places to visit that will offer the spooky experience perfect for a trick or treating event.
The filming industry has already taken notice of Yorkshire for its creepy moors, abandoned castles and ‘haunted’ houses that have frightened many visitors over centuries including Pontefract’s famous tourist attraction 30 East Drive.
We have also asked Yorkshire locals which locations they would pick to film a spooky Halloween film - here are your suggestions.
Best Yorkshire locations for filming a Halloween film according to locals
Many of you have picked the famous attraction Whitby Abbey, as well as the entire town, York Dungeon, Wentworth Woodhouse, Hull Old Town, Fountains Abbey, Ravensthorpe, Gordale Scar, York and Haworth.
Here are a few more suggestions.
“Bridlington Priory Church, in the mist.” - Mark Tindale
“North Yorkshire Moors Railway and Keighley And Worth Valley Railway.” - Mark Flounders
“Bottom of Gaping Gill, Clapham. Sound will echo.” - Eleanor Procter
“Harrogate has some spooky spots around the Pump Rooms and Hotels.” - Rachel Demain
“Harefield Hall, Pateley Bridge. It has its own resident ghost!” - Patsy Bean
“Druids temple Masham.” - Jo Dobson
“Rievaulx Abbey.” - Hayley Wood
“Undercliffe cemetery Bradford.” - Rhoda Morgan
“Bolton Castle.” - Jane Gee
“St Mary's Church Pateley Bridge.” - Vivienne Morris
“Thackray Museum.” - Agnes Dickson
“Pickering. We have the castle , railway, period buildings, and lots of folk that could be called on should you need extras. MW Pickering Antiques.” - Mark Witherington
“Haworth in the mist.” - Donna Raeburn
“Newmillerdam There’s already ghosts there.” - Joe Wright
“Definitely the ruins of St Mary’s church in Pateley bridge Nidderdale, it’s so spooky with the ruins, and wooded areas around it, spectacular views too.” - Linda Metcalfe
“Whitby - obviously... less obvious one of the abandoned coal mines in South Yorkshire.” - Pamela Diana Draycott
“Whitby to Scarborough disused train line, still get ghost trains along the lines.” - Debbie Miles
“Oakwell Hall or Bolling Hall.” - Sandra Garstang
“Farmer Copleys or Kirkstall Abbey.” - Ann Russell
“There's a disused church near Levisham, I'm still scared of Lastingham church and St Oswalds in kirk sandall would've been scary before the new housing estate.” - Andrew Walmsley
“Conisbrough Castle.” - Steve Ball
“Kirkstall Abbey, Abbey House Museum, Armley Mills, Thackray Museum, Spofforth Castle, Grand Theatre, any of the hospitals.” - Dale Bowes