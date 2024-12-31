There are many TV shows airing or returning in 2025 that were filmed in Yorkshire to look forward to in the new year including the More4 series Our Farm Next Door starring Yorkshire shepherdess Amanda Owen.

Yorkshire folk are in for a treat in 2025 as some of their favourite TV shows will be returning next year.

From the popular shows All Creatures Great and Small and Our Farm Next Door: Amanda, Clive and Kids to a new and highly anticipated BBC crime thriller Virdee, there’s something for everyone.

Educating Yorkshire will be returning after 11 years in 2025 and two new films Peaky Blinders Movie and 28 Years Later will be released next year.

Amanda and Clive Owen Photographed at Anty Johns Farm. (Pic credit: Channel 4)

TV shows and films airing in 2025 that were filmed in Yorkshire

Adolescence

This four-part limited series is about a family whose world is turned upside down when their 13-year-old son is arrested for murder.

It was filmed in various locations in Yorkshire including South Kirkby, South Elmsall and Sheffield and stars Stephen Graham, Ashley Walters and Erin Doherty.

Edith Bowman, Cillian Murphy and Steven Knight. (Pic credit: Nicky J Sims / Getty Images)

Every episode is filmed in one continuous shot and it is expected to be released on Netflix in early 2025.

Our Farm Next Door: Amanda, Clive and Kids

This series has hooked everyone due to the fact that Amanda and Clive Owen and their children haven’t been seen on screen together since the end of Our Yorkshire Farm which closed its doors in 2021.

This new series sees the family band together to renovate a 300-year-old cottage, known locally as Anty John’s. Amanda, Clive and their nine children help to breathe life into the farmhouse while preserving its rich heritage.

The show is produced by Wise Owl Films, the same team behind Amanda Owen’s Farming Lives and the second series is set to air in 2025 on More4.

Peaky Blinders Movie

The film will be a continuation of the award winning TV series and will be set during the Second World War. It will explore how the Peaky Blinders crime family, led by Tommy Shelby, Cillian Murphy will reprise his role as the lead of the film, will navigate the war and the end of the empire.

It is expected to be released by the end of 2025 as filming has wrapped up and creator Steven Knight has indicated a 2025 release is possible with no official release date announced as of yet.

The Peaky Blinders Movie has been filmed in various locations in Yorkshire such as Bradford, Leeds, Bolton Abbey, Skipton, Ilkley, Newby Hall and Gardens, Salts Mill, Huddersfield and Keighley and Worth Valley Railway.

All Creatures Great and Small

The highly popular Channel 5 series has been renewed for a sixth season starring Nicholas Ralph, Anna Madeley, Samuel West, Rachel Shenton and Callum Woodhouse.

The sixth series is expected to air in either September or October 2025, while the fifth series has yet to air on PBS for US viewers on January 12, 2025 at 9/8c.

Filmed in the Yorkshire Dales, the series has tugged on the heartstrings of not only Yorkshire folk but fans all over the world including Americans.

Virdee

This BBC adaptation is about Detective Harry Virdee, a Bradford-based police officer who is estranged from his Sikh family after marrying a Muslim woman.

It is the TV adaptation of A.A. Dhand’s Harry Virdee crime novels and is expected to air on BBC One and iPlayer in 2025. It will star Staz Nair as Harry Virdee, Aysha Kala as Harry’s wife Saima, Vikash Bhai as Saima’s brother Riaz, Kulvinder Ghir and Sudha Bhuchar as Harry’s parents Ranjit and Jyoti, Elizabeth Berrington as Harry’s boss DS Clare Conway and Danyal Ismail as Harry’s new partner DS Amin.

It was filmed entirely in Bradford and the series was a key part of the activities leading up to Bradford being named City of Culture in 2025.

The Yorkshire Vet

Another very popular series is The Yorkshire Vet starring Peter Wright, Julian Norton, Matt Jackson-Smith, Rohin Aojula and Shona Searson.

The first series of 2025 will air in January on Channel 5 and Peter Wright told The Yorkshire Post in November 2024: “The Yorkshire Vet will continue. It’s down to our very loyal viewers that tune in week in and week out. As long as the public wants us, we’ll be there.”

Educating Yorkshire

Educating Yorkshire is expected to air on Channel 4 in winter of 2025 and the new series was filmed at Thornhill Community Academy in Dewsbury.

The new series will be a ‘reimagining’ of the original show which aired its last episode in 2014 with a focus on celebrating the good work of teachers and staff. It will explore topics such as the national school attendance crisis, teenage anxiety, exam pressure and mobile phones in the classroom.

It will see the return of the popular headteacher Mr Burton, who was a favourite among viewers of the previous series.

28 Years Later

This new film is scheduled to be released in the cinemas on June 20, 2025 and will star Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes, Jack O’Connell and Erin Kellyman.

It is the third installment in the 28 Days Later horror series and is set to be part of a trilogy of sequels. The sequel 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is expected to be released in 2026.

It was filmed in Fountains Abbey near Ripon, Melsonby near Richmond and the former Richard Dunn Sports Centre at Odsal Top in Bradford.

The Hardacres

While this series was not filmed in Yorkshire, it is set in Yorkshire in the 1890s and is a period drama about a working-class family who rise to high society and is based on the Hardacre Family Saga novels by C. L. Skelton.

The six-part series adaptation is created by Playground Entertainment, the same company that created All Creatures Great and Small.