Actor Mads Mikkelsen who is well known for his roles in Hannibal and James Bond visited the Thai restaurant Zaap based in Leeds.

He has since established himself in the acting industry and achieved worldwide recognition for playing the main antagonist Le Chiffre in the James Bond film Casino Royale (2006) alongside Daniel Craig.

Mads’ other film roles include Ignor Stravinsky in Coco Chanel and Igor Stravinsky (2008), Draco in Clash of the Titans (2010), Johann Friedrich Struensee in A Royal Affair (2012), BAFTA-nominated role as Martin in Another Round (2020), Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022).

He is also well known for his role as Dr Hannibal Lecter in the TV series Hannibal (2013 to 2015).

When he was younger, he trained as a gymnast and wanted to pursue a career in athletics but ended up studying dancing at the Balettakademien (ballet academy) in Gothenburg where he became fluent in Swedish.

During his career in dancing, he met choreographer Hanne Jacobsen who is now his wife and was a professional dancer for nearly 10 years before he chose to study drama at the Århus Theatre School in 1996. He has been an actor since.

Mads Mikkelsen (right) at Zaap Leeds. (Pic credit: Zaap Leeds)

The actor made a surprise appearance at the Thai restaurant Zaap in Leeds over the weekend.

Zaap Leeds’ Facebook post stated: “A huge thank you to the brilliant Mads Mikkelsen for visiting Zaap Leeds this weekend!

“An incredible actor and an even kinder man, it was a pleasure to welcome you.

“From Fantastic Beasts to 007, and now to ZAAP Thai – a man of great taste!

“We’re honoured you chose to dine with us.