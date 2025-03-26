Free NSPCC online learning sessions still available to childcare professionals across North Yorkshire

A series of free online learning sessions exploring child safety resources in North Yorkshire will conclude in the next week.

The NSPCC has been running the Listen & Learn sessions since January to explain its services, such as Childline, as well as offers from partner agencies including the Independent Domestic Abuse Service (IDAS), and North Yorkshire Youth.

These sessions are part of the multi-agency Love Shouldn’t Hurt campaign, a healthy relationships campaign funded by the North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner’s office, and which also involved the tour of educational theatre workshop It’s Not Love in schools across the region.

The final session of this campaign will be held on April 1, when the Halo Project explore Cultural Harms faced by victims and survivors of abuse from Black and Minoritised communities.

Gail Sayles, NSPCC Local Campaigns Manager for the region, said: “Being able to highlight the brilliant resources available to professionals and the community through these Listen & Learn sessions has been fantastic.

“These sessions are a great resource to help everyone across the region to find out more about some of the issues facing young people across the region. They have also helped give participants the knowledge and confidence to help support any families or young people who might need help, and to make everyone aware of the services available to them.”