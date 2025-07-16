Hammonds Band returns to Skipton Town Hall this September

The renowned Hammonds Band will return to Skipton Town Hall on Friday September 20 at 7.30pm, offering audiences an evening of high-quality brass music in the heart of the town.

Originally founded in 1855, Hammonds Band has a long-standing connection to Yorkshire’s musical tradition. Over the years, the band has built a reputation for excellence, performing at major competitions and concert venues across the UK and Europe.

Their upcoming Skipton concert follows a number of recent highlights, including a performance on BBC One’s Christmas Day broadcast from Halifax Minster, and a recent appearance on BBC Radio 3. The band also took first place at the French Open Brass Band Championships, continuing a strong year of performances both at home and abroad.

Audiences can expect a varied programme, with music to suit all tastes—from classic brass arrangements to newer repertoire—performed by one of the region’s most respected ensembles under the baton of Morgan Griffiths.

Tickets are available now through Skipton Town Hall’s website, with standard prices at £12.50, under-25s at £10, and under-16s at £8.50. Seating is limited, and early booking is recommended.

Whether you’re a brass band enthusiast or simply looking for a memorable live music experience this autumn, Hammonds Band’s return to Skipton promises an enjoyable evening for all.