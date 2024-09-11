Local community invited to Chapel Allerton care home’s Macmillan Coffee morning

Harrogate Lodge Care Home in Chapel Allerton will be holding a coffee morning on Friday 20th September at 10am to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support and everyone is welcome.

Members of the local community are warmly invited to join residents and the team at the home for a cuppa and chat and to enjoy a selection of delicious cakes and treats.

Harrogate Lodge Care Home is part of Four Seasons Health Care, whose care homes across the UK raised an incredible £10,000 for the charity at last year’s coffee mornings.

There’s no need to book, just come along on the day for friendship, fun and fundraising.