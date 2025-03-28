Mountain bikers invited to ‘saddle up’ for Sue Ryder's Bronte Off Road Bike Challenge

Sue Ryder is thrilled to announce the return of its much-loved Bronte Off Road Bike Challenge for 2025.

Taking place on 18 May in the heart of Bronte Country, this event invites local residents and avid bikers alike to tackle one of four iconic routes - Anne, Emily, Charlotte, or Heathcliff - all while raising crucial funds for Sue Ryder’s expert palliative care and bereavement services.

The Bronte Off Road Bike Challenge 2025, now in its 17th year, is organised by the Manorlands Cycling Events Fundraising Group. With routes tailored for all levels of mountain and gravel bike enthusiasts and e-bikers welcome, it promises a day of adventure surround by the stunning landscapes that inspired the legendary Brontë Sisters.

Three of the four routes - Charlotte, Emily and Anne - take their names from the three Bronte Sisters who lived in Haworth and were inspired in their writing by the stunning and challenging landscape that the routes navigate.

The fourth route - Heathcliff - takes its name from one of their best-known characters who spent many hours out on the Pennine moors, as participants will do if selecting that route.

Thanks to the generosity of event sponsors, All Terrain Cycles and Pure Lettings Residential, 100% of the entry fees will directly support Sue Ryder’s vital care services. While additional fundraising isn’t required, participants who raise £50 or more will be entered into a prize draw for a mystery bike-related gift from All Terrain Cycles.

Team participation is encouraged, and groups of four can sign up together for any of the routes to share the experience and challenge.

For those who prefer running shoes over two wheels, the Bronte Half Marathon will also take place on the same day.

Andrew Wood, Community Fundraising Manager for Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice, said: “We’re delighted to bring the Bronte Off Road Bike Challenge back for 2025! It’s a fantastic event that combines the thrill of cycling with the opportunity to support Sue Ryder’s invaluable care. Whether you’re a seasoned cyclist or a relative beginner, there’s a route for everyone. We can’t wait to see the community come together and make a difference.”

The event will be starting from Haworth West End Cricket Club, Penistone Hill, Haworth, BD22 9RH on 18 May 2025.