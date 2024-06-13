Northern Superchargers give fans the chance to be part of iconic new mural alongside cricket superstars

Northern Superchargers fans have the once-in-a-lifetime chance to feature in an exciting new mural alongside local hero Adil Rashid at Bradford Park Avenue cricket ground.

This unique opportunity comes ahead of this year’s The Hundred tournament, with the mural to be unveiled before of the first fixture.

Spin bowler Rashid, who hails from Bradford and has long-standing ties to the Park Avenue club, featured in an original mural ahead of the incumbent season of the competition in 2020. Now, following three hugely successful summers of The Hundred, fans from across the North will have a chance to feature in the artwork in an updated design and cement themselves in the history of the team and region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This fantastic opportunity is available to all Northern Superchargers fan to leave their mark and become an important part of the fast-growing history of the Northern Superchargers. Fans can enter the competition by submitting their photos to be in with a chance of seeing themselves appear on the wall, where an expert panel will select the winners, and a local street artist will bring the designs to life on a large scale.

Adil Rashid mural at Bradford (Park Avenue) cricket ground

Fans can submit their photos here - Northern-Superchargers-Mural-Competition

Adil Rashid is an icon among cricket fans and a true hero of the city of Bradford, demonstrating his ongoing commitment to making an impact on and off the field by consistently championing local events and competitions.

Rashid said: “I am pleased to see an opportunity given to the local community to get involved and be a part of the mural at Bradford Park Avenue. It’s an honour for me to be cemented in the history of the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The entire Northern Superchargers team is committed to growing our presence at the heart of our local communities, and I am always keen to support local initiatives. I look forward to seeing the many photographs that are submitted.”

Kirsty Bashforth, Chair of Northern Superchargers, commented: We’re passionate about connecting with the people and communities in our region and especially those that are local to our Headingley home, and the launch of this community-focused competition will create some exciting new additions to the mural of Adil at Bradford Park Avenue. Engaging with the local area - sparking inspiration through sport - is a massive part of what the Northern Superchargers is all about and something we strive to do as much as possible. It will be fantastic for people to have the opportunity to make their mark on the area and become a part of history.”

To have a chance of your image featuring on the new murals at Bradford Park Avenue, enter the competition now.