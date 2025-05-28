Shop, play and save: the perfect half-term day out for all the family

From the Buzz & Bloom kids trail and the new Belstaff store refit to the Late Night Shopping Event - York Designer Outlet has something for everyone.

York Designer Outlet invites customers into the Centre this month for a half-term filled with family fun and fantastic savings! This half term, the Centre is transforming into a hub of excitement for children and a haven of savings for parents, with an extra 20% off outlet prices at our Late Night Shopping Event with entertainment and exclusive discounts from 9am until 10pm on 29 and 30 May!

The half-term fun at the Designer Outlet kicks off this weekend with the "Buzz & Bloom" kids’ trail! Find 4 sunflowers and 5 beehives in store windows, collect the secret letters, and redeem your treat at Guest Services. Discover our Doodle Shapes at the North Entrance – kids can have fun colouring in the shapes and making their own masterpiece. Plus, let the little ones slide, climb and crawl in our covered play area.

Kids can become anything they dream of with free face painting running from 10am-4pm on the 29th & 30th May.

Experience live music from the Back Chat Brass band

From the 29th – 30th of May, customers can join us for the Late Night Shopping Event with an extra 20% off brands you love including Puma, The North Face, BOSS, HUGO, Tommy Hilfiger and many more. Enjoy live music from Back Chat Brass, entertaining shoppers throughout the evening from 2pm until 7pm on 29th May and play our Drop to Win game on both days from 11am until 6pm for a chance to win prizes from many of your favourite brands.

"We're delighted to offer families a range of activities to keep kids entertained this half-term," says Paul Tyler, Centre Manager at York Designer Outlet. "With our themed kids trail and new doodle cubes for our younger shoppers plus our Late Night shopping Event and newly re-fitted BOSS, Belstaff and Denby stores, York Designer Outlet is the perfect destination for a memorable family day out, and we look forward to welcoming everyone!"