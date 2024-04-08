Celebrity chef James Martin is heading back on the road with his new live tour for 2025 including three dates in his home region of Yorkshire.

After selling out four tours, James Martin Live will see the popular TV chef and author visit 20 venues across England, Scotland and Wales where he will combine the perfect ingredients of delicious dishes with his trademark Yorkshire wit.

The show will visit York Barbican, Sheffield City Hall and Hull Connexin Live and the Yorkshire-based tour will begin on Friday, February 21, 2025 and end on Thursday, March 6, 2025.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday, April 12, 2024 via the Ticketmaster website.

James Martin, who was born in Malton, has been entertaining and educating the nation for 30 years with his culinary expertise both on screen and through his best-selling cookbooks.

Previous live tours have seen him build the ‘biggest and best bacon and cheese butty’, perform ‘surgery’ on a Barbie doll to create a Baked Alaska, invite audience members to show off their tattoos and even pick up his guitar to perform live.

More than 65,000 people flooded to see James’ last two tours and for 2025 audiences can expect another stint of entertainment, filled with buttery recipes, comedy, cars, nostalgic stories and music.

The tour date for York Barbican is Friday, February 21, for Hull Connexin Live is Saturday, February 22 and for Sheffield City Hall is Thursday, March 6, 2025.

James said: “Be prepared for a laugh-out-loud, high-energy night out filled with tantalising flavours that will leave your taste buds craving.

“The live tours are brilliant so I can’t wait to get back out and do it all over again. If you’ve seen the live show previously then you know that our main aim is to have fun and if you haven’t been before, why not?!

“I’m going to be cooking live on stage and hopefully you’ll pick up some tips to take to your own kitchen but above all else, let’s get together and have a laugh.”