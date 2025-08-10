Tickets go on sale for dinner honouring York City Stalwart

By Sean Eames
Contributor
Published 10th Aug 2025, 21:20 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2025, 14:28 BST
Details have been announced for an event honouring York City footballer Patrick McLaughlin as part of the player’s testimonial season. Former managers and players will be some of the speakers at a dinner to be held at The Milner Hotel in York on Thursday 6th November.

York-based housebuilder Persimmon is sponsoring the event in partnership with mental health charity Menfulness who McLaughlin has chosen as his named charity for his testimonial year.

2012 promotion-winning manager Gary Mills and Captain Chris Smith will be joined by 2022 promotion-winner Matty Brown and the popular former City striker Clayton Donaldson.

Celebrating McLaughlin’s decade at the Minstermen, a host of former and current City players will also be in attendance.

Patrick McLauglin with Matty Lewis from Menfulness and Simon Winship from Persimmon Homes.
Patrick McLauglin with Matty Lewis from Menfulness and Simon Winship from Persimmon Homes.

Tickets are available now priced at £55, with tables of ten priced at £550.

The price includes a three-course meal, a welcome drink, tea and coffee and an evening of entertainment on a night to reminisce on McLaughlin’s 10 years at the club, including his two promotions.

Tickets can booked at the link http://bit.ly/3HcTDrI with any enquiries to be made to [email protected]

Scott Waters, Regional Managing Director for Persimmon, said, “As a proud sponsor of York City, we’re delighted to support what I’m sure will be a fantastic evening here in York.

“It’s great to bring people together to both recognise Patrick’s service to York City and at the same time, raise funds for Menfulness, who do such brilliant work across the city.”

