Agency supports Yorkshire children’s charity Forget Me Not which lost £1m during pandemic

After losing an estimated 1m in revenue during the pandemic, Yorkshire childrens charity Forget Me Not has been supported with video animation services by Mirfield based digital marketing specialist Fishtank Agenc

Forget Me Not, which is marking the 10th anniversary of its Huddersfield based Russell House hospice, sought the support of Fishtank Agency to commemorate the milestone by creating a promotional video to grow the membership of its 99er Business Club.

A spokesman said: "Costing £4m a year to operate, the charity lost an estimated £1m in revenue having had to close a total of 13 shops throughout the Covid pandemic. The organisation has been working to identify alternative revenue streams to continue offering its services to the 86,625 children in England with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions."

"Fishtank Agency worked with the corporate fundraising team at Forget Me Note remotely to understand what they were looking to achieve before undertaking the video animation project to support the charity’s objectives. Since the video was launched, it has supported the charity to attract nine new members."

Lou Addison, Corporate Partnerships Fundraiser, added: “We are honoured to be supported by Fishtank Agency during such a difficult year – the 99er Business Club publicity video Fishtank Agency created for Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice has helped us promote our business club across West Yorkshire, and we have attracted nine new members since.

"Our Business Club members are an integral part of the Forget Me Not family, raising nearly £900,000 since starting in 2011, and we are so grateful to Fishtank Agency for helping us to raise its profile and aim to raise £1m; by the end of this year.”

"The development of the video was also an opportunity for Fishtank Agency’s Junior Digital Marketer, Jacy Yates, to support the charity following her sister’s diagnosis with Ewing Sarcoma at just 14 years old, before sadly passing away a couple of months after her 18th birthday."

Ms Yates said: “The support my family had from day one was incredible; Dion’s story touched so many people. I can't describe how much love and life she gave to other people.

“Forget Me Not offer so much support in many ways to families; I attended a bereavement group with a friendly bunch of people, who changed each week. Each person was experiencing the same things; we laughed, cried but mainly just spoke with people that completely understood how we felt.

“Having reconnected with the charity through Fishtank Agency, it feels incredible to be a part of a team giving back to the community that helped my family get through an extremely difficult time.”