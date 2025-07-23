Approval for plan to convert Scarborough church hall into supported living flats

A Scarborough church hall is set to be converted into housing for people with learning disabilities and autism.

Squirrel Wood Property’s plan to convert St Saviour’s Church Hall on Gladstone Road in Scarborough into supported housing apartments has been approved by North Yorkshire Council.

The facility will have 11 single-bedroom apartments, as well as staff facilities, while most of the existing green space is set to be preserved as a communal garden.

While no objections were made, residents and the Highway Authority raised concerns about the scheme’s impact on parking provisions.

St Saviour'S Church Hall In Scarborough . Google Maps

The site will have 10 parking spaces, with six for staff and four for existing and future residents of the surrounding streets.

The Highway Authority (HA) noted that the development would result in the loss of existing on-street parking spaces to form the access into the site, requiring a Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) to remove the parking spaces.

Officers from the HA suggested that the developer should foot the circa £6,000 bill to cover advertising and legal costs.

It added that providing four residents’ spaces for existing residents “is considered a reasonable arrangement to mitigate the loss of on-street spaces”.

However, planning officers said that the use of an S106 agreement to facilitate such a payment was “considered disproportionate”, and that the TRO should be “satisfied by the Highway Authority”.

The development includes the provision of eight cycle bays and is in a “sustainable location close to Scarborough town centre, the train station, and various public transport links,” a report stated.

According to submitted plans, Squirrel Wood Property was founded to provide people with “high-quality environments to enable independence and freedom”.

Planning officers concluded that the proposed alterations were considered to be “modest in their scale, respecting the original character and appearance of the building” and the application was approved subject to conditions.

