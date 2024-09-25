Barnett Waddingham cements Northern growth ambitions with new home in Leeds

Leading professional services consultancy Barnett Waddingham has relocated to its new landmark base in Leeds and reinforced its strategic growth ambitions in Northern England. The firm has moved its 180-strong workforce from Pinnacle in Albion Street to its new home at City Square House in Leeds City Square.

With a Leeds base since 1989, Barnett Waddingham (BW) will use its new city HQ to maintain excellence in the pensions market and also strengthen its footprint across its diverse offering of services including risk, insurance, investment, employee benefits as well as Self -Invested Pensions and Small Self-Administered Schemes.

The agile working space will support talent retention and BW's hybrid working policy while promoting employee wellbeing, as well as providing a best-in-class environment to foster client relationships.

City Square House comprises Grade A office accommodation over 12-storeys with low-carbon credentials including cycling, electric vehicle and e-bike charging facilities.

Adjacent to Leeds Railway Station and overlooking the remodelled City Square, BW's office occupies the entire 1,259 spm (13,551 sq ft) first floor.

Andrew Vaughan, Senior Partner, Barnett Waddingham, said: "Taking a long-term commitment on this exciting new workspace marks a pivotal milestone in BW's growth journey. BW is firmly embedded in the business community and we are hugely excited to start the next chapter in this vibrant new space.

"BW is committed to investing in its people and with a formidable team from across the breadth of our offering, we are now intent on building our profile in Leeds and the north of England, as we further our ambitious growth strategy."

Chris Tagg, Partner, Barnett Waddingham, said: "It was crucial for us to find a new home that aligned with our strong commitment on sustainability and wellbeing, as well as supporting our hybrid working framework, Worksmart. The move to Leeds City Square will bring unique benefits for our staff and clients."

Ed Spencer, Partner, Barnett Waddingham, said: "With a long history in Leeds we have watched as the city has undergone vast changes, which are set to continue over the next decade. We are excited to be part of that wider regeneration of the city as we move to our new base in this landmark building. We look forward to welcoming our clients to our new office soon."