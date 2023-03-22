The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has rated these Yorkshire restaurants and cafes five stars for food hygiene and safety.

The FSA was first established in 2000 following many high-profile foodborne illness outbreaks and aims to protect public health and improve the UK’s economy in relation to food health and safety.

The agency inspects various culinary and food establishments across the country, rating each of them a score from zero to five - five being ‘very good’. They tend to visit areas where food is handled, prepared and sorted rather than rating quality of food, customer service, skill, presentation or comfort.

These restaurants and cafes were last inspected from January 3 to March 16, 2023.

Magpie Cafe, Whitby.

Five star restaurants and cafes in Yorkshire

Kombat Kitchen

The standards of hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building are ‘good’. The management of food safety is ‘very good’. The last inspection for Kombat Kitchen was on January 18, 2023.

Address: Yorkshire Tactical Activities, Mortimer Road, Sheffield, S6 6JE.

The Oak Wheel, Scarborough.

Best Western Forest & Vale Hotel

The standards of hygienic food handling is ‘very good’, whilst the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety is ‘good’. The last inspection for Best Western Forest was on February 8, 2023.

Address: Forest & Vale Hotel, Malton Road, Pickering, YO18 7DL.

Bolton Abbey Station Refreshment Room

Yorebridge House, Bainbridge. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

The standards of hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety are deemed ‘very good’. The last inspection for Bolton Abbey Station Refreshment Room was on January 17, 2023.

Address: Embsay And Bolton Abbey Station, Bolton Abbey, Skipton, BD23 6AF.

Burlington Restaurant

The standards of hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety are deemed ‘very good’. The last inspection for Burlington Restaurant was on January 3, 2023.

Address: Devonshire Arms Country House Hotel, Bolton Abbey, Skipton, BD23 6AJ.

Malton Salvation Army

The standards of hygienic food handling is ‘very good’, whilst the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety is ‘good’. The last inspection for Malton Salvation Army was on March 6, 2023.

Address: 40 Wood Street, Norton, Malton, YO17 9BA.

Matcham's

The standards of hygienic food handling and management of food safety has been deemed ‘good’ and the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building has been deemed ‘very good’. The last inspection for Matcham’s was on February 16, 2023.

Address: Harrogate Convention Centre, Kings Road, Harrogate, HG1 5LA.

The Oak Wheel

The standards of hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building are ‘good’. The management of food safety is ‘very good’. The last inspection for The Oak Wheel was on February 24, 2023.

Address: 17 - 21 Coastal Road, Burniston, Scarborough, YO13 0HR.

Yorebridge House

The standards of hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building are ‘very good’. The management of food safety is ‘good’. The last inspection for Yorebridge House was on January 19, 2023.

Address: Breconbar Road, Bainbridge, Leyburn, DL8 3EE.

Botham's Of Whitby

The standards of hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building are ‘good’. The management of food safety is ‘very good’. The last inspection for Botham’s Of Whitby was on February 8, 2023.

Address: 8 Park Street, Pickering, YO18 7AJ.

KC Outreach Selby

The standards of hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety are deemed ‘very good’. The last inspection for KC Outreach was on January 13, 2023.

Address: Kings Church, New Lane, Selby, YO8 4QB.

Paul's Cafe

The standards of hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety are deemed ‘good’. The last inspection for Paul’s Cafe was on March 1, 2023.

Address: Suite 15, 1 Cardale Park, Harrogate, HG3 1RY.

Richmond Yorkshire Golf Club

The standards of hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building are ‘very good’. The management of food safety is ‘good’. The last inspection for the golf club restaurant was on February 1, 2023.

Address: Richmond Golf Club, Bend Hagg House, Richmond, DL10 5EX.

Steam & Moorland Garden Centre - Engine Shed Restaurant

The standards of hygienic food handling is ‘very good’, whilst the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety is ‘good’. The last inspection for Steam and Moorland Garden Centre was on January 26, 2023.

Address: Malton Road, Pickering, YO18 7JW.

65 Degrees

The standards of hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building are ‘good’. The management of food safety is ‘very good’. The last inspection for 65 Degrees was on January 19, 2023.

Address: 26A East Parade, Harrogate, HG1 5LT.

Az

The standards of hygienic food handling is ‘good’, whilst the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety is ‘very good’. The last inspection for Az was on January 31, 2023.

Address: 89 Columbus Ravine, Scarborough, YO12 7QU.

Beckett's

The standards of hygienic food handling and management of food safety are ‘very good’ and the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building is ‘good’. The last inspection for Beckett’s was on February 24, 2023.

Address: 9 Skinner Street, Whitby, YO21 3AH.

Bella Rose

The standards of hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building are ‘very good’. The management of food safety is ‘good’. The last inspection for Bella Rose was on February 23, 2023.

Address: 181A Columbus Ravine, Scarborough, YO12 7QZ.

Bramwells Tea Room

The standards of hygienic food handling is ‘very good’ and the standards of cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety are ‘good’. The last inspection for Bramwells was on January 5, 2023.

Address: 33 Belle Vue Street, Filey, YO14 9HU.

Cafe Columbus

The standards of hygienic food handling is ‘very good’ and the standards of cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety are ‘good’. The last inspection for Cafe Columbus was on March 15, 2023.

Address: 40 Sandside, Scarborough, YO11 1PG.

Caffe Stop

The standards of hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building are ‘good’. The management of food safety is ‘very good’. The last inspection for Caffe Stop was on February 8, 2023.

Address: 1 Eastgate Square, Pickering, YO18 7DP.

Coffee Lounge Selby Ltd

The standards of hygienic food handling and management of food safety are ‘very good’ and the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building is ‘good’. The last inspection for Coffee Lounge in Selby was on January 30, 2023.

Address: 50 Micklegate, Selby, YO8 4EQ.

Conservatory Coffee Shop

The standards of hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety are deemed ‘good’. The last inspection for Conservatory Coffee Shop was on February 1, 2023.

Address: 70 Newborough, Scarborough, YO11 1ET.

Cooplands Orchard Restaurant

The standards of hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety are deemed ‘very good’. The last inspection for Cooplands Orchard Restaurant was on January 20, 2023.

Address: 71 Newborough, Scarborough, YO11 1ET.

Fairways Cafe

The standards of hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety are deemed ‘very good’. The last inspection for Fairways Cafe was on March 2, 2023.

Address: 25 North Marine Road, Scarborough, YO12 7EY.

Filey Curry House

The standards of hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety are deemed ‘good’. The last inspection for Filey Curry House was on February 16, 2023.

Address: 19 Hope Street, Filey, YO14 9DJ.

Haus At S And M

The standards of hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety are deemed ‘very good’. The last inspection for Hause At S and M was on February 24, 2023.

Address: 1 Hanover Road, Scarborough, YO11 1LS.

Honey Seoul Bakery

The standards of hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building are ‘very good’. The management of food safety is ‘good’. The last inspection for Honey Seoul Bakery was on February 2, 2023.

Address: 67 Gladstone Lane, Scarborough, YO12 7BS.

La Trattoria Malton

The standards of hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety are deemed ‘good’. The last inspection for La Trattoria was on February 17, 2023.

Address: 51 Wheelgate, Malton, YO17 7HT.

Leoni

The standards of hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety are deemed ‘good’. The last inspection for Leoni was on February 17, 2023.

Address: 16 Wheelgate, Malton, YO17 7HP.

Magpie Cafe

The standards of hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety are deemed ‘very good’. The last inspection for Magpie Cafe was on February 8, 2023.

Address: 14 Pier Road, Whitby, YO21 3PU.

Megna Takeaway & Restaurant

The standards of hygienic food handling are ‘very good’ and the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety is ‘good’. The last inspection for Magna Takeaway was on February 15, 2023.

Address: 24 -26 Church Hill, Selby, YO8 4PL.

Mister Milo's

The standards of hygienic food handling are ‘very good’ and the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety is ‘good’. The last inspection for Mister Milo’s was on January 4, 2023.

Address: 11A Westborough, Scarborough, YO11 1UH.

Glen Gardens Cafe

The standards of hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building are ‘very good’. The management of food safety is ‘good’. The last inspection for Glen Gardens Cafe was on March 15, 2023.

Address: The Crescent, Filey, YO14 9JL.

Pizza Figaro

The standards of hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety are deemed ‘very good’. The last inspection for Pizza Figaro was on February 7, 2023.

Address: 2 Birdgate, Pickering, YO18 7AL.

Richies Bistro

The standards of hygienic food handling are ‘very good’ and the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety is ‘good’. The last inspection for Richies Bistro was on January 11, 2023.

Address: Princess Mary Promenade, Bridlington, YO15 3LG.

Ruby's Grill

The standards of hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building are ‘very good’. The management of food safety is ‘good’. The last inspection for Ruby’s Grill was on February 16, 2023.

Address: 33 Esplanade, Bridlington, YO15 2PB.

Russell’s Cafe

The standards of hygienic food handling are ‘good’ and the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety is ‘very good’. The last inspection for Russell’s Cafe was on February 7, 2023.

Address: 20 Market Place, Pickering, YO18 7AE.

Salvation Army Centre

The standards of hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building are ‘good’. The management of food safety is ‘very good’. The last inspection for the Salvation Army Centre was on February 6, 2023.

Address: Mitford Street, Filey, YO14 9DX.

Costa

The standards of hygienic food handling and management of food safety are ‘very good’ and the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building is ‘good’. The last inspection for Costa in Whitby was on January 4, 2023.

Address: 12-13 Baxtergate, Whitby, YO21 1BW.

Crema E Cioccolato

The standards of hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety are deemed ‘very good’. The last inspection for Crema E Cioccolato was on February 27, 2023.

Address: 43 Newborough, Scarborough, YO11 1NF.

Endeavour Cafe

The standards of hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety are deemed ‘very good’. The last inspection for Endeavour Cafe was on January 10, 2023.

Address: 2 Langborne Road, Whitby, YO21 1YN.

Le Cafe Jardin

The standards of hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building are ‘good’. The management of food safety is ‘very good’. The last inspection for Le Cafe Jardin was on February 7, 2023.

Address: 25 Huntriss Row, Scarborough, YO11 2ED.

Lutt And Turner

The standards of hygienic food handling are ‘very good’ and the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety is ‘good’. The last inspection for Lutt and Turner was on January 31, 2023.

Address: 12-14 Market Street, Malton, YO17 7LY.

Two Burgate Cafe Bar

The standards of hygienic food handling are ‘good’ and the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety is ‘very good’. The last inspection for Two Burgate Cafe Bar was on February 8, 2023.

Address: 2 Burgate, Pickering, YO18 7AU.

Wish Cat Cafe

The standards of hygienic food handling and management of food safety are ‘very good’ and the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building is ‘good’. The last inspection for Wish Cat Cafe was on February 3, 2023.

Address: 6 Regent Terrace, Bridlington, YO15 2PD.

Zoom Cafe Bar

The standards of hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety are deemed ‘good’. The last inspection for Zoom Cafe Bar was on March 8, 2023.