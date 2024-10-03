BHP invests in future talent with 34 new trainees

BHP, the largest independent accountancy firm in Yorkshire and North Derbyshire, has welcomed 34 new trainees.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This latest intake includes 17 graduates, nine non-graduates and eight placement students*. All of the trainees will take part in BHP’s successful training programme, which is run across each of BHP’s five offices, and all its service lines. The programme provides an opportunity for those looking to break into the finance industry to gain hands-on experience while studying for their professional qualifications.

For the past five years, the BHP training programme has helped over 200 professionals build thriving careers. This year's programme included a two-week induction, where the entire cohort came together with past trainees and team members from all five of BHP's offices to share experiences and learnings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen Arch, chief people officer at BHP, said: “At BHP, we’re passionate about nurturing and developing the skills of young professionals looking to break through and leave their mark on the finance industry.

“One of the core values at BHP is about having a positive impact, whether that be on our clients, the communities in which we work or the lives of people who work here. Our trainee programme is key to this as not only through each intake do we help create the next generation of advisors, we also ensure that our clients and our own business are able thrive - not just today, but long into the future.