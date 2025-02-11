There are 36 new Bib Gourmands in The Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland 2025 - and two new entries are based in Yorkshire.

With the culinary industry being an expensive business, it’s always useful to know which restaurants have quality food at a reasonable price.

A Bib Gourmand is an award given by the Michelin Guide to restaurants that serve high-quality food at reasonable prices. It is named after Bibendum, the Michelin Man.

Three elements that determine a Bib Gourmand are value for money, quality food and simple cooking.

Bavette, in Horsforth. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

The price is determined by local living costs.

A spokesperson for the Michelin Guide said: “These are the restaurants where generosity is the order of the day, providing tremendous value for money without skimping on flavour.

“It is a genuine delight, therefore, to announce that this year there are 36 new Bib Gourmands in The MICHELIN Guide Great Britain & Ireland 2025.

“To all the chefs and restaurateurs featured in this list, congratulations on your commitment to reasonably priced dining.”

Full list of Yorkshire restaurants awarded Bib Gourmands 2025

Engine Social Dining, Sowerby Bridge - New

Michelin review: “There’s something so fun and thrilling about globally minded restaurants like Engine Social Dining.

“On its menu, you could happily visit three different continents in as many dishes, all of which would be represented by a sensibly priced, flavour-packed dish.

“Taking influences from all over the world is an enticing approach but can be hard to pull off – luckily, the team here have plenty of skill.”

Bavette, Horsforth - New

Michelin review: “Authentic French bistro cuisine has landed on Leeds’s doorstep in the form of this friendly neighbourhood spot where the classical dishes have a rustic, hearty quality yet are always executed with impressive care.

“The Gallic-themed décor adds to the sense that you could have been transported to the streets of Paris.”

Skosh, York

Michelin review: “This bright, lively restaurant is one of the hottest tickets in town, and it's easy to see why.

“Located just up the road from Micklegate Bar – a 12th-century gateway to the city – its name comes from the Japanese word meaning ‘small amount’, referencing the small plates format the menu adopts.

“Around 6 or 7 dishes is about right between two, with each one proving to be full of flavour and often taking influences from across Asia, like doenjang-glazed cod or pork belly vindaloo.