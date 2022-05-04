In a trading update, JD Wetherspoon revealed that, for the 13 weeks to 24 April 2022 like-for-like sales decreased by 4.0%, in comparison with the same period in 2019.

Year-to-date like-for-like sales have decreased by 6.2%, the company said.

Commenting on the update, Mr Martin, said: “Since Covid restrictions ended, sales have improved, as previously reported.

The biggest threat to companies in the hospitality, tourism and related sectors is the possibility of future lockdowns and restrictions, according to Tim Martin, the chairman of pub chain JD Wetherspoon.

"As many hospitality companies have indicated, there is considerable pressure on costs, especially in respect of labour, food and energy. Repairs are also running at a higher rate than before the pandemic.

“The company anticipates a continuing slow improvement in sales, in the absence of further restrictions, and anticipates a “break-even” outcome for profits in the current financial year.

"Since 13 March, the company has returned to profitability and to a positive cash flow, and is cautiously optimistic about the prospect of a return to relative normality in FY23.

“Many people, including those in the government and the medical establishment, believe that the UK response to Covid, which included a number of prolonged national lockdowns, was a success.

“This view is called into question by the outcome in Sweden, a more urbanised country than the UK, which did not lock down - and which appears to have had better health results.