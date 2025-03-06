BP axes Teesworks green hydrogen project

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2021, Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen announced HyGreen Teesside - an investment set to create hundreds of jobs.

The proposed production facility would have used renewable energy to release hydrogen atoms from water.

However, in a recent strategy reset BP said it is “no longer progressing plans to develop HyGreen”.

Instead it will focus on Net Zero Teesside and the Northern Endurance Partnership, which are part of the carbon capture and storage projects which was handed billions of pounds in government funding last year.

BP will also continue with H2Teesside, the proposed blue hydrogen project.

Following the news, Mr Houchen said: "We are seeing incredible progress in our plan to develop Teesside as a global centre for green energy - and there remains huge interest from investors to bring world-leading technologies to our region.

"Our partners are continuing to hold detailed discussions with global investors to develop large-scale projects on the Teesworks site, which will build on the achievements we've made so far.

"These achievements include the near-completion of SeAH Wind's XXXL monopile factory visited by the King last month, the now-operational Steel River Quay, and the imminent start of construction on Net Zero Teesside Power's world-leading carbon capture project.