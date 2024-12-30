Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Companies House documents released on Christmas Eve show the airport’s losses have increased from £4.5m in March 2023 to £6.6m in March of this year.

The airport was sold to Lord Houchen’s Tees Valley Combined Authority (TVCA) by Doncaster-Sheffield Airport owners Peel Group in 2019. The authority owns 75 per cent of the holding company which owns the airport.

At the time, Lord Houchen said: “When we took back control of our airport I pledged that we would return it to profit, and we have now delivered on this well ahead of our financial plan.”

While airport managing director Phil Forster told The Yorkshire Post: “We’re not completely out of the woods yet from where we want to be, but it is a big step in the right direction.

Ben Houchen, left, celebrates Teesside International Airport declaring a profit in August. Newly released accounts show it made a £6.6m loss. Credit: TIA | TIA

“What this shows is the turnaround plan is working, the airport is heading in the right direction.”

EBITDA is a different measure of profitability to net income and assesses how well a company is managing in its day-to-day operations, however it is not recognised under UK generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

The latest Companies House figures show the airport’s losses when measured by net income.

More recently, Lord Houchen was more sanguine when commenting on the airport’s finances.

Teesside International Airport welcomed 226,557 passengers in 2023

He told the BBC: “It’s a good step forward but is it now smooth sailing? Of course it’s not, there will be ups and downs.

“We don’t know whether it’s a false start so we don’t know whether next year we might have a small loss, we don’t know whether we might have a small profit.

“[Ebitda results] was a nice thing to happen, but I’m not overly shouting about it when I usually overly shout about most things that we do because I think you’ve got to take that, over a longer period of time.

“What you’ve got to look at is over a five or 10-year horizon. So there’s still a lot of work to do on that.”

The documents also showed that the airport has two loan facilities with the TVCA of up to £89.6m in March.

A freedom of information request by The Teesside Lead in November revealed this total has increased to £120m.

The Companies House documents state that the development of a new business park on the south of the airport’s land is going to be a key focus in the year ahead.

They claim this will create more than 4,000 jobs when fully operational.

The southside development is a joint venture with Teesworks majority owners Chris Musgrave and Martin Corney.