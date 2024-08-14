Both airports were owned by the Peel Group, but Doncaster-Sheffield closed in 2022 after the owners said it was no longer financially viable.

Mayor Ben Houchen’s Tees Valley Combined Authority (TVCA) bought Teesside International from the company in 2019, and it turned over a profit in its March 2024 accounts with the highest passenger numbers since 2009.

Teesside International managing director Phil Forster believes this could be a “shining light of what can be done” at Doncaster-Sheffield, with hope a new investor will come in soon.

He told the Yorkshire Post: “Doncaster-Sheffield Airport is in a perfect location for an airport in terms of its strategic base, its runway length and its catchment.

"I see a lot of similarities in terms of what could be done with Doncaster, in what’s happened with Teesside airport.

"It’s such a economic asset to that region, I can see why the council has wanted to ensure they’ve kept it.”

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “Regional connectivity is a priority for this Government, and a stronger financial performance from Teesside Airport is great for passengers across the north of England.