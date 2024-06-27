Brinsworth haulage yard: Approval despite resident’s warning ‘it’s only a matter of time’ before someone’s killed

Councillors have approved retrospective plans for a haulage yard as part of a steel fabricating business in Brinsworth – despite one resident warning ‘it’s only a matter of time’ before someone’s killed.

Applicant Burnhart has been granted retrospective permission to use the site off Grange Lane as a haulage yard, and to place five storage containers on the land as well as CCTV and fencing.

During today’s (June 27) meeting of Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council’s planning board, development manager Lisa Brooks said that the council’s enforcement team had visited the site following complaints and concluded that a retrospective planning application would be required to continue the use of the land.

Ms Brooks added that there is a condition on the application for the site to be used as a haulage yard only.

However, residents say the plans will lead to an increase in pollution and traffic – and one warned that it is ‘only a matter of time’ before there is a fatality.

More than 30 objections were submitted to RMBC, as well as a petition with 70 signatures.

One resident told the meeting that the area is ‘already gridlocked’ which will become worse under the new application, and that her children have moved out due to ‘poor sleep quality’.

“HGVs are entering into Grange Lane from around 4am. You’re awake from vibrations as the lorries brake on the road,” she added.

“Some years ago, I witnessed a fatality opposite my house at the end of Grange Lane involving a HGV, something I never wish to witness again.”

“It’s only a matter of time before there’s another fatality.”

Ms Brooks said that the impact on the nearby roads as a result of the application is ‘negligible’.

“Conditions restricting hours of operation and number of HGV movements will reduce any loss of amenity for local residents,” added Ms Brooks.

However, another resident told the meeting that there have already been 28 incidents reported to RMBC regarding the site – but ‘no enforcement action has been taken’.

“RMBC planning and enforcement no longer have any credibility amongst local residents,” they said.

“You come home at night and can’t relax because the HGVs arrive up to 10pm. There is a clear loss of amenity.

“Me and my partner have been subject to abuse and threatening behaviour from some of the drivers.

“My partner is so upset by all this she wants to sell up and leave the area. If I do this, it will also mean selling my rental properties in Brinsworth which will leave two families homeless.”

Chris Wilkins, assistant development control manager said that he did not take any enforcement action after requesting that the applicant stick to hours approved previously, as this planning application would be decided by the board.

“We could have served a stop notice, and told them to stop working altogether. We felt that wasn’t reasonable because they put an application in.”