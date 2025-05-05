“Britain's poshest pub” finally re-opened this week after being shunned by locals put off by sky high bar prices.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Windmill Inn of Linton, opened its doors vowing to offer locals good value drinks with pints costing as little as £4.80.

The watering hole, which dates back to 1564, suddenly closed it doors in late January when the previous landlady left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some locals blamed the high prices for snubbing the hostelry which is in an area renowned for having many wealthy residents and with house prices in one street averaging £1.7m.

Michelle Landers, 49, and Rob Lamb, 55, landlords of Windmill Inn who run its day to day business.

Former celebrity residents include ex soccer star Rio Ferdinand and Del Boy actor David Jason.

Now new leaseholders Sharon, 58, and Simon Colgan, 59, have reopened its doors and the residents are "over the moon".

Sharon said: "Just because you are in a posh area doesn't mean you should have to pay the expensive marked up prices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For those who want to pay extra they can - but it isn't necessary if they don't want to.

'Britain's poshest pub' finally re-opened this week after being shunned by locals put off by sky high bar prices.

"We want to return the pub to it's former days being somewhere the local residents can enjoy and call their own."

"We are chuffed to have been able to reopen such a historic site.

"It is such a stunning building in a wonderful and scenic location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The residents have been so supportive and we are thrilled to be able to give something back to them."

Aerial images of The Windmill Inn.

The shock closure of the iconic pub came on January 24 after coming into financial difficulty.

But three months on, veteran pub landlords Sharon, 58, and Simon Colgan, 59, have signed an agreement to take on the joint.

They were approached by its owners Bars and Stars - who are owned by Heineken - to see if they would like to take on a historic venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The duo who run 12 pubs in partnership all across the UK agreed singing the documents on April 22.

Since they pumped £80,000 into refurbishments which include new carpets, a full re-paint, French polished tables and chairs, and updated outdoor benches.

The duo have also invested in new glass washers and a coffee machine.

They have even hired a new head chef and upgraded parts of the kitchen purchasing new equipment like a cooker, new utensils, and microwaves.

Sharon said the boozer is "worth every penny".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "The pubs we are used to are what you would call old man pubs with proper ale and proper pub grub to fill customers' belly.

"This is a new adventure for us - a little above our pay grade - but we are very excited to see where it takes us."

The Windmill Inn sits in Linton which is Yorkshire's most exclusive village.

One of it Streets - Linton Lane - was found to have an average house price an eye-watering £1,791,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was also rumored James Bond star Daniel Craig lived in the area yet it was never confirmed.

Sharon appointed Michelle Landers, 49, and Rob Lamb, 55, as landlords to run its day to day business.

The couple have worked with Sharan and Simon before running one of their earliest projects, The World's End in Knaresborough, North Yorks, five years ago.

Michelle said: "The community feel of this pub is second to none."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whilst we have been cleaning and preparing for it's reopening residents have been popping by telling us how thankful they are it is returning.

"We are really pleased with how it has come out so far - we are chuffed about the whole project."

Sharon and Simon will pay £4,250 a month - £51,000 a year - to keep the doors open.

She said: "It's not cheap but we know it will be worth it.

"We weren't planning on taking on another location, but it is such a historic place in such a stunning location, we found it hard to say no."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The duo are keen on keeping prices low but offering upgrades for those who are willing to pay.

Pints will cost range from £4.80 to £5 with the average meal setting you back around £18.

The pub also sells sharing platters including steak and shrimp priced at £65.

The most expensive spirit is a single malt whisky which cost £7 for a single.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharon says the couple will pump all profits back into the pub to keep it going for a "couple hundred more years".

At the moment the boozer is only serving drinks with Sharon revealing the upgraded kitchen isn't fully functioning yet.

But she hopes it to be "up and ready" in a week's time.