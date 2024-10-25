The British Indian Good Food Guide 2024 has announced its top 20 restaurants in the UK - and three are based in Yorkshire.

The British Indian Good Food Guide celebrates the very best cuisine the UK has to offer, from traditional flavours to innovative recipes. It reflects the nation’s love of Indian cuisine.

With the ever-changing food scene, the list highlights the rising popularity of authentic regional Indian dishes, from Keralan fish curries to Indian street food, capturing the hearts of diners across the country.

This year’s guide includes a lineup of restaurants, displaying culinary excellence across the UK - such as Tharavadu in Leeds, Urban Choola in Sheffield and Mumtaz in Bradford.

Full list of restaurants in British Indian Good Food Guide 2024

1 - Raval Indian Brasserie and Bar (Newcastle Gateshead) - Best Indian Restaurant Outside London

2 - Quilon (London) - Michelin-starred for its coastal Indian flavours

3 - Benares Restaurant and Bar (London) - A fine dining experience blending Indian and British cuisines

Curry at Tharavadu in Leeds. | Tony Johnson

4 - Dishoom Manchester - Nostalgic Irani cafe fare with iconic dishes

5 - Tharavadu (Leeds) - Celebrated for its authentic Keralan cuisine

6 - Tamarind (London) - Michelin-starred for its refined, contemporary Indian cuisine

7 - Kanishka by Atul Kochhar (London) - Innovative tasting menus pushing culinary boundaries

8 - Asha’s (Birmingham) - Renowned for its authentic Indian dishes

9 - Swadish (Glasgow) - Modern twists on traditional Indian recipes

10 - Tuk Tuk Indian Street Food (Edinburgh) - Vibrant Indian street food offerings

Urban Choola in Sheffield | Dean Atkins

11 - Purple Poppadom (Cardiff) - Fusion of Indian and Welsh flavours

12 - Mowgli Street Food (Liverpool) - Authentic street food inspired by India’s bustling markets

13 - Veeraswamy (London) - Showcases vibrant, fresh ingredients

14 - Masala Junction (Nottingham) - Diverse menu reflecting India’s rich flavours

15 - Urban Choola (Sheffield) - Innovative takes on Indian classics

16 - Mumtaz (Bradford) - Celebrated for its authentic Punjabi cuisine

17 - The Chilli Pickle (Brighton) - Modern twists on traditional dishes

18 - Darjeeling Express (London) - Authentic, home-style Indian food inspired by Kolkata’s royal Mughlai cuisine

19 - Tamatanga (Leicester) - Lively atmosphere with delicious curries