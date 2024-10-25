British Indian Food Guide 2024: Yorkshire restaurants named among the best in the UK
The British Indian Good Food Guide celebrates the very best cuisine the UK has to offer, from traditional flavours to innovative recipes. It reflects the nation’s love of Indian cuisine.
With the ever-changing food scene, the list highlights the rising popularity of authentic regional Indian dishes, from Keralan fish curries to Indian street food, capturing the hearts of diners across the country.
This year’s guide includes a lineup of restaurants, displaying culinary excellence across the UK - such as Tharavadu in Leeds, Urban Choola in Sheffield and Mumtaz in Bradford.
Full list of restaurants in British Indian Good Food Guide 2024
1 - Raval Indian Brasserie and Bar (Newcastle Gateshead) - Best Indian Restaurant Outside London
2 - Quilon (London) - Michelin-starred for its coastal Indian flavours
3 - Benares Restaurant and Bar (London) - A fine dining experience blending Indian and British cuisines
4 - Dishoom Manchester - Nostalgic Irani cafe fare with iconic dishes
5 - Tharavadu (Leeds) - Celebrated for its authentic Keralan cuisine
6 - Tamarind (London) - Michelin-starred for its refined, contemporary Indian cuisine
7 - Kanishka by Atul Kochhar (London) - Innovative tasting menus pushing culinary boundaries
8 - Asha’s (Birmingham) - Renowned for its authentic Indian dishes
9 - Swadish (Glasgow) - Modern twists on traditional Indian recipes
10 - Tuk Tuk Indian Street Food (Edinburgh) - Vibrant Indian street food offerings
11 - Purple Poppadom (Cardiff) - Fusion of Indian and Welsh flavours
12 - Mowgli Street Food (Liverpool) - Authentic street food inspired by India’s bustling markets
13 - Veeraswamy (London) - Showcases vibrant, fresh ingredients
14 - Masala Junction (Nottingham) - Diverse menu reflecting India’s rich flavours
15 - Urban Choola (Sheffield) - Innovative takes on Indian classics
16 - Mumtaz (Bradford) - Celebrated for its authentic Punjabi cuisine
17 - The Chilli Pickle (Brighton) - Modern twists on traditional dishes
18 - Darjeeling Express (London) - Authentic, home-style Indian food inspired by Kolkata’s royal Mughlai cuisine
19 - Tamatanga (Leicester) - Lively atmosphere with delicious curries
20 - Kachori (London) - A celebration of Rajasthani street food, known for bold flavours and vibrant dishes
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.