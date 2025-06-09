Carvers strengthen residential team with five new hires

Carvers has welcomed five new additions to its residential division as part of its continued growth across North Yorkshire and County Durham.

Sue Stephenson has joined the Northallerton office as a Sales Negotiator. With a background in property and a strong track record in client support, Sue brings over 20 years’ experience in estate agency, in-depth knowledge of the local property market, and a clear focus on customer service. She will play an active role in supporting sales across the area.

In Darlington, Chris Lofthouse has joined the sales team as a Residential Valuer. Chris brings many years of industry experience and is boosting an already successful branch with his knowledge and expertise. His appointment strengthens the team's ability to provide accurate valuations and tailored advice to clients across the town.

Also in Darlington, Katie Prior has joined as a Sales Progressor. With strong knowledge of the local property market and a commitment to customer service, Katie brings valuable experience to the team. She will work closely with buyers, sellers, solicitors, and agents to help keep sales moving and ensure clear communication throughout the process.

Directors James and Henry Carver with Grace Wilkinson

Peter Thompson joins as Lettings Manager and Valuer. Originally from Newton Aycliffe, Peter returns to the area with extensive experience gained at one of Edinburgh’s largest agencies. Based at the Duke Street office, he will work across branches to support the lettings team, grow the portfolio, and strengthen cross-branch collaboration.

Another appointment under the Carver umbrella is Grace Wilkinson, who joins the Fine & Country Durham and North Yorkshire team. With a background in property and a keen eye for high-end homes, Grace will support the continued growth of the premium brand across the region.

Henry Carver, Director at Carvers, said, “We’re really pleased to welcome such a talented group of new team members across both sales and lettings. Sue’s experience in the Northallerton market and Peter’s lettings expertise are already proving valuable, while Chris, Katie and Grace each bring fresh energy and specialist knowledge to their respective roles.

