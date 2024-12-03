Chap Community Market: Objections to bid by Sheffield market venue for drinks and music licence

A Sheffield market venue has run into objections from neighbours to its plan to renew its drinks licence.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradley Smith and Kimberley Seedhouse have applied for the licence on behalf of Chap Community Market in Chapeltown Market Place.

Sheffield City Council’s licensing sub-committee will next Monday (December 9) consider an application for a drinks licence. A report to the committee says that a previous licence was granted by the committee after a hearing in December 2020 but this lapsed because the company dissolved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application describes the venue as “an outdoor space operating markets twice weekly Friday and Saturday and special events monthly during summer months and Halloween event, Oktoberfest and Christmas market”.

A Google Maps image from 2022 of TRAXX Sheffield, now called Chap Market, in Chapeltown Market Place. Neighbours have objected to a drinks and entertainment licence application by the venue

The venue, previously called TRAXX Sheffield, has applied for a drinks licence running from 11am to 10pm on Friday, 10am to 10pm on Saturday and 11am to 9pm on Sunday.

The applicants also want permission for DJs to perform and possible live music sessions by acoustic musicians, as well as background music at other times.

The proposed hours for live music are 4pm to 9.30pm on Friday, 10am to 9.30pm on Saturday and 10am to 9pm on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The venue also says it would open on bank holidays and possibly hold other events midweek.

On the prevention of crime and disorder, the application states: “We are confident that we can meet this objective by following our own policies which are in line with the Licensing Act 2003 and staff will be aware of where these can be accessed and they will have to read them and sign them.

“The policies include zero tolerance to illegal drugs and how to report this. We will refuse alcohol sales to anyone who appears under the influence of illegal drugs and that is already intoxicated by alcohol.

“Any incidents will be documented and reported back via Pubwatch. Those named on this licence will be kept informed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Any illegal activity within the market will be documented and reported. Any crime that we are made aware of or see will also be reported. We have CCTV on the premises too.”

One objector says that they live “bang across from the market”. They say that the venue does not adhere to its current licence to stop serving alcohol at 8pm and have the venue empty by 8.30pm.

The objector states: “Alcohol and music is always going on until 10pm. I have many people in the street ask me time and time again what they can do.

“I do know some have contacted the market but they have not always been met with an open welcome response.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They say they can hear the loud music in their house, particularly in the summer when the windows are open. This disturbs young families and shift workers living nearby.

Another resident has made similar objections. They state: “There are enough venues on the same road as the market that provide alcohol and entertainment without having this open-air venue blasting out music and raucous behaviour.”

Ecclesfield Parish Council said that the licence should contain a condition to ensure that recorded music did not disturb neighbours or businesses.

It said that live music would cause an “unacceptable adverse impact… on the amenity of local residents and businesses” and again asked for conditions to prevent this.