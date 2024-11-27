Colourcube Automotive shines with Business Service Excellence at Yorkshire and Humberside awards

Lepton’s Colourcube Automotive is thrilled to be recognised for its exceptional customer service at the prestigious Yorkshire and Humberside Family Business Awards 2024.

The awards ceremony, held on Friday, 22 November, at The Royal Armouries in Leeds, celebrated family businesses across the region.

Colourcube Automotive proudly took home the Business Service Excellence Award and was named a finalist for a Digital Transformation Award as well as a Leadership Excellence Award (Liz Mayes).

The family-run accident repair centre, based in Lepton, Huddersfield, impressed judges with its “managed growth, clear future ambitions, and strong strategy of investment, staff training, and ambassadorial partnerships with other local businesses.”

From left to right, awards presenter Adam Pope, Mike Mayes, Sophie Mayes and Liz Mayes.

Judges praised the company, stating: “We have no doubt they will achieve their goals. Behind it all is a dynamic couple whose complementary skills have driven the business forward with positive effects evident in both its growth and stellar reputation.”

Organised by The Family Business Community, the event brought together over 300 attendees, including family business leaders, industry experts, and entrepreneurs, to celebrate the resilience, innovation and achievements of family-owned enterprises in Yorkshire and Humberside.

Colourcube Automotive was co-founded by husband and wife team Mike and Liz Mayes in 2016.

Liz said: “Winning this award is a testament to the hard work and passion of our team. We are incredibly grateful for this recognition and feel honoured to be celebrated among such an inspiring group of family businesses.

“This achievement reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering excellence and building strong partnerships with our clients and the community.”

Mike added: “We had a fantastic evening celebrating with fellow finalists and winners. It was a great opportunity to reflect on the shared values that underpin family businesses across the region.”

Earlier in the week, the Colourcube Automotive team attended the national Motor Trader Industry Awards in London as one of three finalists for ‘Bodyshop of the Year Medium Enterprise’.

The evening provided the opportunity to celebrate their hard work, dedication, and excellence within the automotive industry.

The Yorkshire and Humberside Family Business Awards ceremony was hosted by renowned food writer and broadcaster Nigel Barden, alongside event co-founders Dave Clarkson and Sue Howorth.