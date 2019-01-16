WYG to move headquarters to Leeds city centre

THE chief executive of a professional services firm believes towns and cities along the M62 corridor can form the “centrepiece” of the UK’s economy.

Douglas McCormick of WYG made the comments as the firm prepares to move to a major office development in the heart of Leeds city centre.

3 Sovereign Square, Leeds

WYG has announced that it will be moving its corporate headquarters to the 3 Sovereign Square development, in Leeds from its current base in Headingley, near Leeds. The move, which will involve more than 300 people, is planned for this summer.

It is part of a strategy to grow WYG’s presence in Leeds and Yorkshire.

WYG’s multidisciplinary consulting business provides advice across a range of disciplines covering infrastructure and built environment, programme and project management, surveying and asset management, environment and planning and transport.

Commenting on the move, Mr McCormick said: “Sovereign Square puts WYG at the heart of the Leeds business community.

“It is the home of WYG’s headquarters and a vitally important market as we target growth across the range of professional services we deliver for clients in Yorkshire.

“We are moving into a modern, flexible office space that offers a more convenient and accessible working environment for our employees and clients.

“We have chosen a prime location close to the railway station. We know this will optimise benefits for our people and visitors, from making a positive impact on our environmental footprint, to having a great place to work, meet, and do business.”

Mr McCormick said the new office would offer a very flexible and environmentally friendly working environment. He said the M62 corridor stretching from Liverpool to Hull formed the centrepiece of the UK’s economy.

Mr McCormick is also concerned about the impact of uncertainty surrounding Brexit, adding that some people might go into a “holding pattern” until they see what is going to happen.

He added: “I would not welcome a no deal Brexit.”

Richard Lewis, Leeds City Council’s executive member for regeneration, transport and planning councillor said: “We are delighted to welcome WYG to 3 Sovereign Square.

“This move further endorses the success of the council’s approach to Sovereign Square, supporting businesses looking to develop and grow through investment in our city centre.

“This helps to stimulate the local and regional economy, so we very much welcome WYG renewing its commitment to Leeds in this way and offer them best wishes in their new premises.”

WYG’s new offices will cover 21,000 sq ft on the fourth and fifth floors of the building, which was developed by Bruntwood and Kier and is owned by Leeds City Council.

WYG operates in more than 50 locations around the world throughout the UK, Europe, Africa and Asia.

The company employs 1,600 consultants across a wide range of professional services, including planning, asset management and environmental consultancy.

Richard Dunn of Sanderson Weatherall acted for WYG. Leeds City Council was represented by BNP Paribas Real Estate.

Knight Frank is the joint leasing agents at 3 Sovereign Square.