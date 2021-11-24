Coca-Cola's iconic Christmas Truck Tour rolls into Yorkshire on these dates

The tour will be calling at the White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds on November 27 and 28 and at Xscape Castleford on December 1.

Coca-Cola said: "In a magical winter wonderland setting, visitors will be able to get their festive fill of Coca-Cola Zero, as well as capturing those all important seasonal selfies with their loved ones next to the iconic red truck.

"Christmas is set to be extra magical this year and to celebrate, Coca-Cola is announcing the return of its iconic Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour. Bringing Christmas cheer to the nation, the eagerly anticipated tour is set to put a spotlight on local community and togetherness.

The sight of the Coca-Cola Truck is often said to mark the official start of Christmas

"The sight of the Coca-Cola Truck is often said to mark the official start of Christmas and has done so ever since it first appeared in Coca-Cola’s famous ‘Holidays Are Coming’ advert 26 years ago. This year, the tour is part of Coca-Cola’s Real Magic campaign, carrying at its heart a simple message of festive joy and inclusion, reminding us that real magic happens in the moments of warmth and connection that we share with others."

Louise Maugest, marketing director at Coca-Cola Great Britain, added: "Coca-Cola has always been synonymous with Christmas, particularly the iconic Truck Tour.

"With the magic of Christmas needed now more than ever, we thought it was only right that we bring it back this year, safely and securely.