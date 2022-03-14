North Yorkshire entrepreneur donates 255 bottles of rare whisky in memory of fallen Falkland Islands veterans

Simon Mercer from Ripon is auctioning the 13-year-old 53.5 per cent whisky next month, with all profits divided equally between Falklands Veterans Foundation and South Atlantic Medal Association 82.

Each bottle has been individually numbered and personally signed on the back by the present Governor of Falkland Islands, Nigel Phillips, and Major General Julian Thompson – Commander 3 Commando Brigade

Many bottles have additional signatures on the front label by veterans including Sara Jones in memory of her late husband Lt. Col. H Jones VC 2 Para, Battle of Goose Green, died May 28, 1982 and Lt. General Sir John Kiszely MC Scots Guards who stormed an enemy position, in a bayonet attack, on Tumbledown.

Simon Mercer.

Other bottles have been signed by Sq. Leader Martin Withers DFC who piloted ‘Black Buck 1’ which undertook the 8,000 mile attack on Stanley.

The bottles will be auctioned online with Scotch Whisky Auctions https://www.scotchwhiskyauctions.com , who have waived all their usual fees. The auction will

take place from April 1 to 10.

Mr Mercer said: “I am a just private person with altruistic tendencies who, having met Nigel Philipps by chance on a flight down to the Falklands in 2018, decided to embark on this fund-raising adventure to raise money for all the courageous Falklands veterans in the 40 th anniversary of the war.”