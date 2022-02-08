Mystery over surprise closure of popular village pub in West Yorkshire

Mary Harland, who is now a Leeds City councillor, told of her disappointment after the Moorgate pub in Kippax locked its doors.

The Leeds Road pub, which is owned by Sam Smith's Brewery, has been shut for several weeks but no formal explanation has been offered by the Tadcaster-based company as to why.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Harland, whose ward covers the Kippax and Methley area, said: “The news about the Moorgate is a real shame for Kippax and sad news the staff that worked there until the closure.

The Moorgate in Leeds Road, Kippax, has closed

"The pub has a special place in my heart as I was the landlady there in the late 1980s and early 1990s and I hope that it comes back to life very soon."

Controversy has plagued the brewery over the years, particularly the strict rules under which landlords must operate.

Despite drinks often being cheaper than most pubs, patrons are not permitted to use mobile phones, no music is allowed in the pubs, no swearing is tolerated and drinks must be served in specific glasses.

In the past, several news features have taken aim at the brewery, which opened in the 1700s, for its treatment towards its landlords.

Most recently, comedian Joe Lycett filmed a tongue-in-cheek programme in which he set up a pub in Tadcaster, opposite the brewery, taking a swipe at the company and its owner, Humphrey Smith.

Numerous comments were left on Facebook after the Moorgate locked its doors.

Lynn Speight wrote: "I've been going in the Moorgate since 1972 and had some amazing times in there. I'm so sad to hear that it has been closed."

Carol Wood Richardson said: "Only been in the pub once, some years ago. And signs all over the pub. Thought it strange that you couldn't use your phone inside the pub."