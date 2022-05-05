Popular Yorkshire fish and chip shop owned by same family for 40 years up for sale

The Mermaid, on Britannia Road in Morley, Leeds, was opened in 1976 by Sir Terry Wogan and has been popular with customers for almost 50 years.

The restaurant, which was formerly known as The Fastnet, has a 160-seater restaurant and a car park for up to 65 cars.

It has been put on the market with a guide price of £375,000 by Daltons Business.

The Mermaid in Morley

Buyers would be taking on a long term leasehold on the site, as well as permitted trading hours from 11.30am-8pm on Sunday to Thursday and 11.30am-9pm on Friday and Saturday.

The advert said: "This business has the potential to trade seven days a week throughout the year, especially due to the continual passing trade. Excellent opportunity to introduce and develop a much need (sic) and requested delivery service."

It added that a "full inventory" of fixtures and fittings come with the kitchen areas, as well as tables and chairs to accommodate diners.

The advert concluded: "An amazing long established high turnover fish and chips business, owned by the same English family for some 40 years. Exceptional previous audited sales of about £25,000 per week which produced an excellent adjusted (pre-tax) net profit in the region of about £145,000 per year.

"Business is now predominantly controlled under management and staff structure as owner is now of ill health and urgently needs to sell, hence serious offered invited."

The restaurant was opened on August 3, 1976 by Sir Terry Wogan - who was incidentally celebrating his 38th birthday.

After flying from London on a private plane, he was driven from Yeadon in a bright yellow Model-T Ford, accompanied by a woman dressed as a mermaid, to the restaurant’s entrance in Morley.

The famous Hofbrauhaus Oompah Band, dressed in nautical attire, welcomed him as he arrived and he was introduced to crowds of onlookers by entertainer Bert Gaunt.