Staycation boom is here to stay as holidaymakers set to flock to Yorkshire

Mark Goodson, the owner and managing director of Wayside Holiday Park near Pickering in North Yorkshire, said: "Yorkshire is a most fabulous county and has flourished

during the past 18 months, despite the problems faced by its main tourism body, Welcome to Yorkshire.

"Its beauty speaks for itself, from the glorious Dales, to the historic city of York and from the atmospheric North Yorkshire coastline to the stunning Moors.

Wayside describes itself as the perfect base from which to explore Yorkshire

"Our county has it all. There is every reason to believe that 2022 will be an exciting and successful year, Covid and lockdowns permitting."

Mr Goodson said that the picture facing the tourism industry in Yorkshire over the next 12 months is "nuanced and complex".

"On the one hand, the threat of Covid and the worrying new variant, combined with a chronic lack of capable staff and a fractured supply chain, is a real challenge for our sector. There’s no getting away from that," he said.

"Looking more specifically at the holiday park sector, our supply chain is a major worry.

"Because of the staycation boom, and the buying power of the grey pound (the wealth of older people), the demand for static caravans and holiday lodges is very strong, but the availability of both is erratic at best, despite strenuous efforts by the manufacturers.

"However, I am an optimist by nature and have invested £200,000 to upgrade our holiday park for the new year. I am confident that this optimism isn’t misplaced."

"We’re minutes away from the picturesque market towns of Helmsley, Kirkbymoorside and Pickering – home of the iconic North Yorkshire Moors Steam Railway," said the firm.

"Shop until you drop in Leeds or discover independent boutiques in historic York and the beautiful spa town of Harrogate. North Yorkshire is also an area rich in history as visits to Castle Howard, Rievaulx Abbey and Duncombe Park will surely attest.

"For the more adventurous, Dalby forest is 30 minutes away where you’ll find dedicated cycling routes and the North Yorkshire Moors or Howardian Hills offer great walking country. Not forgetting the almost undiscovered Yorkshire Wolds.