Whitelock's Ale House team buys East of Arcadia in Meanwood and prepares to rename it The Meanwood Tavern

Whitelock’s, which also owns the The Turk’s Head in Leeds city centre, have revealed that the latest edition to its independent pub group will open in October in Meanwood, and will be renamed The Meanwood Tavern.

Leeds-based indie food operator Well Oiled has joined forces with the team, and will be serving up Detroit style pizzas from the new pub.

Following the purchase of the East Of Arcadia site on Meanwood Road, the owners of Whitelock’s are shutting the business in early September and investing £150,000 in a complete refurbishment and new branding, before it re-opens as The Meanwood Tavern.

Meanwood Tavern logo.

A spokesperson said: Taking classic design cues from traditional British pubs and blending them with a contemporary twist, the refreshed site will feature a prominent new bar and seating areas, and will have capacity for 160 guests.

"With a focus on craft beers from Yorkshire, well-kept real ales, interesting wines and a contemporary spritz and cocktail menu, the Meanwood Tavern will showcase a kitchen residency from local independent pizza operator, Well Oiled.

"Baked in unique rectangular steel pans from the States, Well Oiled’s Detroit pizzas feature artisan-made, focaccia-style dough, plentiful premium toppings from local British producers and housemade fermented and pickled ingredients."

James Newman, Well Oiled’s founder, said: “Following two years of development and pop ups, we couldn’t think of a better partnership than the Whitelock’s team and brand to launch Well Oiled. Meanwood already has a great foodie reputation with the likes of Zucco and Hana Matsuri, so we’re looking forward to building upon this with a stand out pizza and beer offering.”

East of Arcadia in Meanwood.

Edward Mason, Managing Director of Whitelock’s and The Meanwood Tavern, says: “We are really excited about opening in Meanwood - we hope to add to the fantastic diverse food and drink scene in the area. We are committed to supporting local and independent suppliers. We are also implementing an apprenticeship programme for both the kitchen and bar, to train the next generation of hospitality professionals.”

He added: “There will only ever be one Whitelock’s, but we hope to bring the essence and spirit of that great pub, and our commitment to a warm welcome and hospitable atmosphere to The Meanwood Tavern”.